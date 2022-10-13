Candice Swanepoel sizzles in geometric bikini

Candice Swanepoel looked stunning in a new bikini for Tropic of C, her swimwear line. Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Candice Swanepoel delighted in a fabulous new picture with a unique swimsuit for her line, Tropic of C.

The South African stunner shared the photo with her 18.5 million Instagram followers on her main account.

She also shared the picture on the Tropic of C page, adding to the exposure level of the new garment.

She stood in front of the camera as she looked straight ahead with her arms hanging naturally at her sides.

The swimsuit was styled with geometric patterns and featured long sleeves, a unique design for the model.

The geometric pattern featured triangles with one dark half and one lighter half.

Candice Swanepoel mesmerizes in geometric bikini

Candice’s bikini hem was asymmetrical, and the bodice featured a curved line.

Candice’s stringy bottoms featured a high cut and very little fabric, as Candice’s famous curves were visible to viewers.

Her lengthy blonde mane featured a side part with a sizable amount of her hair covering one side of her face.

The photos featured Candice with curly hair as she posed in a brown and black swimsuit. The curly hair look was a departure from Candice’s typical straight blonde locks.

She wore light makeup, which allowed her natural beauty to shine through. She sported dewy skin, a little mascara, and a plump pout in the gorgeous shot.

The sun graced her taut tummy as the mother-of-two showed her tiny waist. Behind Candice, there was a vibrant tree and a wheat plant to her side.

Her caption read, “NEW Resort collection launched today! @tropicofc #peachperfect #geo.”

The unusual swimsuit and Tropic of C’s refusal to conform to basic styles may partially explain why the brand is an influencer favorite.

Between designing bikinis and posing in swimsuits, Candice has shown that she belongs in the fashion industry.

Candice Swanepoel talks Tropic of C inspiration

Although Candice has been famously private regarding her personal life, her professional life is up for grabs. She spoke with Forbes about Tropic of C in 2019 and her inspiration for the company.

Candice began, “It started as a creative outlet. I love photography and imagery and beauty in general.”

She continued, “I had been working and shooting swim for so many years, and as a way of keeping my mind working during photoshoots, I would analyze the product.”

Besides her eye for fashion, her swimsuit brand has something that most others don’t: Candice Swanepoel. With a bonafide supermodel serving as the face and working behind the scenes, it’s no wonder the line has been a success.