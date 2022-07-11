Candice Swanepoel sizzles in black bikini alongside Joan Smalls for bday message

Candice Swanepoel sizzled in a black bikini as she wished Joan Smalls a happy birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Candice Swanepoel, a former Victoria’s Secret angel, wished her friend a happy birthday on Monday by sharing a racy picture on her Instagram Stories.

Candice posted a black and white photo of herself with fellow Victoria’s Secret model Joan Smalls. The pair were seen lounging on a raft in a pool as Candice laid on her back with her arms above her head and Joan laid on her stomach while looking seductively at the camera.

Candice Swanepoel posted a picture of herself and Joan Smalls for birthday message

In the birthday tribute photo, Candice wore a black string bikini that emphasized her hourglass figure, and Joan wore what appeared to be a beige bikini with her derriere on display.

Candice wrote, “It’s wifeys day [heart emoji][celebration emoji] HBD @joansmalls.” Elsewhere on the post, she wrote “realest baddest hottest.”

The pair are very good friends, with Joan having shown up on Candice’s Instagram before – unsurprisingly in a bikini.

Candice Swanepoel wished a happy birthday to Joan Smalls. Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Joan Smalls modeled for Candice Swanepoel’s Tropic Of C collection

In June 2021, Candice’s swimsuit label, Tropic Of C, launched a capsule collection with Revolve, and Joan modeled for the advertisement along with Candice and Irina Shayk.

In the sizzling photos posted to Candice’s Instagram, the model was seen in a blue string bikini, laying down and arching her back. Her bikini featured pink strings going across the upper stomach, and it looked as if Candice also had a second bikini top underneath in pink.

She wore beach jewelry, including a gold chain going across her stomach and a bracelet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Sitting next to Candice in the promotional shot was Irina Shayk wearing a white bikini top and animal print bottoms. She sat with her arms on Joan and stared at the camera intensely.

Joan Smalls sat in front of Irina wearing a halter neck bikini top with red on one side and a black and white pattern on the other.

Candice captioned the picture, “Took my wives on an adventure for the launch of @tropicofc capsule collection with @revolve revolvearoundtheworld and we had the time of our lives! [heart emoji].”

Candice posted a video from the photoshoot

Candice later posted a video from the photoshoot in which Joan was featured, laughing and walking on the beach. At one point she was seen resting her elbows on Candice’s bottom and later spinning around in a white bikini, with strings going across the stomach.

She captioned the video, “Together is always a great place to be! So grateful to have shared this unforgettable moment with so many people I love. Thank you for the special memories and hard work. Xc [heart emoji].”