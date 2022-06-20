Candice Swanepoel shows off the LBD of bikinis

Candice Swanepoel showed off her toned body in a black swimsuit for Tropic of C. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Candice Swanepoel showed people why she’s a former Victoria’s Secret angel, slipping into a black, one-piece swimsuit to the delight of her fans.

The South African model tagged her own swimwear brand in the Instagram photo, Tropic of C, as well as Alo, whom the brand has partnered with. Candice was seen sitting on her knees and leaning back, wearing a pair of black sunglasses and looking off in the distance in an artistic shot.

Candice Swanepoel showed off her taut body in black swimsuits

In the second picture, Candice went with a sexier look, wearing a black, barely-there string bikini while holding a black surfboard with Tropic of C and alo on top. She accessorized with a black and silver visor, a thin gold necklace, and a bracelet.

She captioned the photos, “The Strength is in simplicity [black heart emoji].”

The gorgeous photos received over 27,000 likes, of whom many are probably from Candice’s over 17 million followers. Her fans on Instagram include Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid.

Candice posted a video of herself writhing in the water in Tropic of C swimsuits

The popular model previously posted a video of herself wearing the black swimsuit while she took off her glasses and stared intensely at the camera. The video also featured Candice wearing a red string bikini while showing off her body as she swam through the water and a bright orange bikini that gave fans a glimpse of her famous derriere.

The video was to advertise the partnership between Tropic of C (of whom Candice is the founder and creative director) and Alo, a yoga and wellness brand.

The video was captioned, “a match made in swim heaven.”

Candice stays fit by working out 3-5 times a week

So, how does the blonde bombshell stay so fit? She told Savoir Flair that she works out 3-5 times a week and keeps a variety to her workouts. She said, “Over the years, my workouts have changed. I do a lot of yoga and boxing when I have energy, Pilates on the reformer, and lots of resistance training. I have a trainer in New York who has been working with me for about eight years now.”

She claimed that working out a ton is her secret to staying toned, telling the publication, “The secret is getting yourself to the gym! It’s about putting in the time and finding things you enjoy doing, so it doesn’t feel like that much work.”

Despite all that working out, she still finds time for guilty pleasure meals, including her perfect cheat meal. “I’d have burrata to start, pasta carbonara, and a South African melba pudding to finish,” she said.