Candice Swanepoel shows off incredible physique in tiny shorts for tennis

Candice Swanepoel stunned in tiny shorts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel looked simply stunning as she showed off her fit figure in tennis gear.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is no stranger to the camera, but she’s also a hard-working philanthropist and businesswoman.

Candice founded Tropic Of C, a successful eco-lifestyle brand inspired by women and nature, in 2018.

She took to Instagram to pose in several amazing outfits for the brand, but one in particular really captured the attention of her 18.5M followers.

Standing tall in skintight swim shorts and a cropped sweater, Candice pierced the camera with her bright blue eyes as she held a racket behind her head.

She partnered the sporty ensemble with small, gold hoop earrings and a slicked-back braid.

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Oh, and of course, she tagged the “peach perfect” shorts in the post so her loyal followers could shop the look.

Candice Swanepoel shows off long legs and toned frame in all-black outfit

In another Instagram Post, Candice gave her followers an up close and personal look at her never-ending legs as she lounged on a sofa.

The beauty followed her own fashion rule: black is the new black, wearing denim mini shorts, a spaghetti strap tank top, and a loose-fitting cardigan.

Candice looked perfectly at home as she relaxed for the picture in sunglasses with her blonde locks down.

She also donned a gorgeous pair of black and white pumps to accentuate her long limbs and complete the mod look.

Candice credited the shoe designer with her caption, “Everyday Sustainably chic with @VIVAIA_OFFICIAL.”

Candice Swanepoel turns up the heat in form-fitting red gown

While there’s no denying that Candice loves to keep it casual, she’s certainly not afraid to go glam, either.

In fact, just a few weeks ago, she shared a jaw-dropping photo in a head-to-toe (literally!) red gown that hugged every inch of her supermodel frame.

The couture dress appeared from the future, featuring a trumpet-shaped bottom, sleeves that transition into gloves, and a striking skintight hood.

Candice modeled the ravishing red lace number from the Alaïa Spring/Fall 2022 collection for the Vogue World runway show in New York.

Allowing the garment to speak for itself, she captioned the steamy post with a tasteful heart-on-fire emoji. ❤️‍🔥

Still, if it were up to her, Candice would be wearing nothing at all, or as she put it, “I want to live my life naked, with all my little naked kids naked in the garden.”