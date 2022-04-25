Candice Swanepoel shows off her perfect assets

Candice Swanepoel shows off assets in photos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Candice Swanepoel is all the workout motivation you need on a Monday. The South African stunner shared her perky assets in a bright orange bikini.

In the sultry shots, Candice wore her own swimsuit line, Tropic of C. Like her former Victoria’s Secret angel coworker Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice loves to share images that feature her body of work.

The model posed on white sand with her beachy bum in full display. The mother-of-two started the brand in 2018, and it has many loyal followers.

Candice Swanepoel offers a nice view in new cheeky shots

Candice Swanepoel showed that her body is the best advertising a company can have. She posed on the beach in a series of brightly colored bikinis.

She looked back at the camera as she arched her back and grabbed her butt. Candice’s long blonde tresses blew in the ocean wind.

The caption revealed a partnership between Tropic of C and Revolve. The caption said, “brand spotlight: @tropicofc heat it up in our new exclusive styles from @candiceswanepoel’s swimwear brand – link in bio to shop!”

Fans can get the look that Candice models on the Revolve website.

The post featured a very cheeky neon yellow bikini that barely covered Candice’s beach body.

Another shot showed Candice’s tiny waist, taut tummy, and curvy hips. The mother-of-two took some time off to have her two boys, but she is back in full force.

Candice Swanepoel discusses her bikini line

Tropic of C is Candice’s relatively new bikini line that has quite a celebrity following. She shared that she got inspiration from her native Africa and aimed to make a sustainable and eco-friendly line that looks good.

She said, “I find inspiration everywhere! It could be a woman on the street; it could be the shape of a leaf or flower. Culture and attitudes influence me, too—African culture and its beautiful prints and colors.”

Candice continued to discuss the inspiration for the line, “Vintage fashion also inspires the shapes of my designs. I’m someone who sees beauty in everything and everyone, even in the most simple day-to-day moments that most people may not even pay attention to.”

Finally, Candice shared that she loved to see women in her bikinis. She said, “It’s the most gratifying part of it all. To see women feeling empowered and beautiful and enjoying their lives in my pieces makes me happy, knowing all that hard work is paying off.”

Candice sells Tropic of C on her own website and on the Revolve site.