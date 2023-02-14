Candice Swanepoel gave followers the perfect advertisement for her Tropic of C swimwear collection in the form of a video that showed her coming in and out of the shadows.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off her lithe frame as she moved around gracefully in front of what appeared to be an open window.

The whole clip gave major vacation vibes with a calming song playing in the background that would surely make you want to close your eyes and swing in a hammock for a few hours.

Candice was seen in front of a window that was completely shadowed with clear blue water and a bright blue sky visible in the background.

The blonde bombshell was only a silhouette at the beginning of the video and later stepped out into the sun to show off the new peach-colored bikini from Tropic of C.

Candice wore the new ilha top in le tigre grenadine, which costs $90 and matches the luna bottom in le tigre grenadine, which costs $85.

The model had her hair slicked back in a ponytail and looked as if she had already taken a dip in the ocean. She kept her makeup fresh and natural and accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

Candice tagged her location as Sao Paulo, Brazil, so it definitely made sense as to why her whole video had a tropical feel.

Candice Swanepoel is the founder of Tropic of C swimwear

The model started the swimwear brand back in 2019, focusing on sustainability and nature’s influence at the forefront.

Tropic of C has added several new pieces to the brand recently, with the Eco collection being dominant lately.

On top of the bikini from the video, they have also added the strapless mariela top, which comes in a lovely leopard print pattern called mama Africa. They have also added the mia top, which features a circular pattern in the middle and comes in a green iguana color.

The majority of the tops cost between $80 and $100, while the bottoms are around $70-$100.

Candice shared photos from the recent Tropic of C photoshoot in Brazil

Candice shared more photos and video clips from her Brazilian photoshoot, with the entire thing giving a very steamy, sexy feel.

In one picture, Candice was seen laying down in a swimming pool wearing the equator top in seafoam green along with the praia bottoms, also in seafoam green.

To get your hands on that swimsuit, the website is currently offering a special discount code to get both pieces for $100, a total steal considering each piece costs over $70 when sold separately.

Candice captioned the carousel with several emojis, including a palm tree and some pieces of fruit.