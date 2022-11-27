Candice Swanepoel is striking a pose for Tropic of C as the South African supermodel returns to her swimwear modeling roots. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/GTCRFOTO

As some people were lounging on the couch following a Thanksgiving weekend filled with feasts, Candice Swanepoel was striking a pose in a bikini.

Candice took to Instagram to share a series of bikini-clad photos of herself on a rock wearing a black bikini from Tropic of C.

She shared the three beautiful pictures with her 18.6 million fans and followers on Instagram.

The supermodel looked stunning in the swimwear as she struck a pose on jagged rocks in the ocean.

Candice showed incredible balance as she arched her back on the natural wonders in front of bluish-green waters.

Candice appeared sun-kissed and toned as she soaked up the Vitamin D in her Tropic of C ensemble.

Candice Swanepoel stuns for Tropic of C bikini pose

The first picture featured Candice as she held her elbows and tilted back her head with her blonde locks blowing in the wind. She wore a Tropic of C swimsuit with a scarf tied around her hips.

A swipe right showed Candice as she placed the scarf over her head and extended one leg overlooking the ocean from her perch.

Finally, Candice lounged on a cliff, revealing the front of her black swimsuit and holding her scarf behind her head for an amazing pose.

Candice hasn’t been a stranger to showing off her incredible body on social media, and she has regularly posted photos of herself in swimwear. The swimsuit posts have allowed Candice to promote her brand and sell swimwear while adding to her stacked modeling portfolio.

Candice Swanepoel creates Tropic of C swimwear

Before her Tropic of C posts, the South African model was a Victoria’s Secret Angel who strutted her way into the hearts of millions. But as the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show ended after being plagued with scandals, Candice saw her opportunity to pounce on the swimsuit gap that VS left behind. And beginning a swimwear line was what the savvy businesswoman did, creating Tropic of C in 2018.

Candice told Forbes, “Sustainability is a key part of my lifestyle. I think coming from Africa and growing up with such a strong level of nature, it’s where I get inspiration.”

Candice expressed closeness to her Tropic of C swimwear line, adding, “I had already dreamed up the brand ethos and what I wanted it to look like, and then we collaborated, and it was born. It’s like my third baby!”

Candice looks amazing as she serves as the face and designer for her swimwear.