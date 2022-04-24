Candice Swanepoel shares her perfect bikini body in stunning photos

Candice Swanepoel shows off killer bikini body. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

South African stunner Candice Swanepoel showed off her insane bikini body in new swimsuit shots. Candice wore bright neon, barely-there string bikinis in the gorgeous pictures.

Much like her fellow model friend Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice often blesses fans with swimwear pictures.

Candice plugged her swimwear line in the sultry shots, which displayed her insanely perfect beach body.

Candice Swanepoel is perfection in the tiniest bikini

Candice Swanepoel displayed her flawless body in a skimpy two-piece bikini. Her neon yellow bikini barely covered her cleavage as she looked into the distance with yellow-rimmed sunglasses.

The mother-of-two opted for an orange bikini in the second photo. She wore a Versace crop-top over the orange two-piece. Candice threw her head back and smiled with her eyes closed. She wore body chains around her tiny waist.

Candice wrote in the caption, “Summer on the brain… obsessed with the new @tropicofc exclusives for @revolve.”

Candice tagged her swimwear line, Tropic of C. Her brand’s Instagram showed love in the comments section of the post.

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

One commenter wrote, “summer on the brain.”

The final picture showed off Candice’s taut tummy as she pulled up the bikini bottom strings to her waist.

Candice Swanepoel talks about her bikini line

Candice Swanepoel showed that if you are a supermodel, the best advertising you can use is your own body.

She started Tropic of C in 2018, and the brand has rapidly evolved. Candice revealed the origin of the name Tropic of C, and contrary to popular belief, the C doesn’t stand for Candice. She said, “The C is for Capricorn or Cancer—the latitudes. I’ve always been ruled by the sun; it inspires me with its incredible colorful sunrises and sunsets and the ability to create life and growth.”

Candice continued, “The sun makes me happy and is also the only way to be in a bikini all the time, which is when I’m happiest, so it made sense. It was a name for the place in my mind that is TOC, where summer never ends. But it can also be for Candice if you like!”

Tropic of C is also sustainable for all who love the earth. Candice shared, “There are different sustainable fabrics we use. Most are made by regenerated nylon fiber made from recycled materials like fishing nets, fabric scraps, and industrial plastics rescued from landfills and oceans all over the world.”

Candice certainly represents her brand well.