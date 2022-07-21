Candice Swanepoel rocks a tiny pink bikini for beach stroll

Candice Swanepoel strolled on the beach in a tiny pink bikini from her Tropic of C swimwear line. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Candice Swanepoel left a lot to the imagination on Wednesday as she took a stroll along a beach filled with white sand and palm trees.

Though she didn’t tag her location, it looked as if Candice was the only one there, enjoying the sun on a deserted island in paradise.

The former Victoria’s Secret model wore a hot-pink bikini, though she only showed the top for a hot second before panning the camera up to her face again.

But, she gave a quick peek at the string bikini that emphasized her cleavage and her golden tan, most likely achieved by lounging on the beach all day.

She paired the look with a delicate gold necklace and a bright, multi-colored bucket hat. Candice’s blue eyes really stole the show as she closed them and looked up to the sky to take the sun in, later opening them and staring intensely at the camera.

Her face looked as if it was makeup-free, and her hair was in a low, messy bun beneath her hat.

At the top of the video, she wrote, “deixou saudades,” which roughly translates to “missed you” in Portuguese.

Candice showed off a hot-pink bikini, but not much of it

In the following video, posted to her Instagram Stories, Candice teased followers even more by showing just her bottom half as she walked along the white sand.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

She wore matching hot-pink bikini bottoms with bright blue and white beads around her stomach.

In the video, Candice tagged her swimwear line, Tropic of C, telling followers that her bathing suit was her own brand.

The South African model frequently advertises her swimwear brand on Instagram, showing off simple pieces, like a black one-piece and more colorful bikinis.

Pic credit: @CandiceSwanepoel/Instagram

Her swimsuits also feature several cut-outs and strings all around for those who want something a little crazier at the beach than just your average bikini.

Candice posted a picture with a racy black bikini for Tropic of C

In May, she posted a racy photo in a black bikini with a string connecting the top and bottom in a diamond shape on her stomach. It definitely put a new spin on what would have been a plain black bikini.

She captioned the photo, “I’d like you to meet Gia…She’s new and really saucy😈 @tropicofc #gia.”

Candice was shown in the shots from all angles, including laying down in the clear blue water and showing off her famous butt.

The photos received over 102k likes, including from fellow Victoria’s Secret alums Kendall Jenner and Alessandra Ambrosio.