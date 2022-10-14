Candice Swanepoel looks incredible in a new desert flower-patterned bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Candice Swanepoel was gorgeous, rocking a new desert flower bikini to promote her swim line Tropic of C.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is known for her fantastic modeling career and fabulous fashion taste, so it’s only fitting that she is the face of her new resort collection.

For the resort collection photoshoot, Candice decided to stay on theme, by shooting on location at luxury villas in Puglia, Italy.

She is staying at the Love Luxury Puglia Villas, with gorgeous views and swimming pools that make the perfect backdrop for her brand’s collection.

The South African model and philanthropist took to her Instagram to show off a new bikini design with her 18.5 million followers.

She captioned the post by saying, “Desert flower 🌵 @tropicofc #resort @loveluxurypuglia.”

Shop Candice Swanepoel’s desert flower bikini

Candice is the creative director, founder, and lead model for her sustainable swimsuit line Tropic of C.

On her Instagram, she is pictured wearing the complete Desert Flower set, which features a string bikini with matching shorts and a short-sleeve unisex button-up.

She is wearing the Praia Top in Desert Flower, a classic triangle top with a traditional string tie in the back. The top is available on the Tropic of C website and retails for $80.

The former Victoria’s Secret model also wears the matching Praia Bottom in Desert Flower, which features a low-rise cut and adjustable side times. These cheeky bottoms retail for $70.

Candice didn’t just stop making a bikini; she also added a pair of matching chico shorts that provide the perfect comfort for lounging around the pool or at the beach. These Chico Shorts in Desert Flower feature a relaxed fit and retail for $150.

She is also wearing the His&hers Shirt in Desert Flower, which features an oversized fit and retails for $200.

According to their website, one of the most extraordinary things about this collection is that the styles are made with ECONYL® yarn, a 100% regenerated nylon fiber made from nylon waste that otherwise pollutes the earth like fishing nets.

Candice Swanepoel’s swimsuit line Tropic of C

Tropic of C is an eco-lifestyle brand focused on making nature the ultimate use while positively impacting the planet.

The idea behind the brand is to reduce the environmental impact of clothing production through ongoing sustainable fabric development and manufacturing process refinement.

Each piece that is developed is crafted with love and respect for the planet, which is something very close to Candice’s heart.

The brand also uses eco-friendly mailers, woven labels, and biodegradable garment bags to ensure they can minimize packaging order waste.

Visit the official Tropic of C website for more information.