Candice Swanepoel poses in bikinis, offers ‘last chance’ deals

Candice Swanepoel has been showing off her bikini body again. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Acepixs

Candice Swanepoel is flaunting both her figure and her business brain as she offers fans a final chance to shop her swimwear sale.

The 33-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel joined the list of celebrity entrepreneurs offering shoppers a Fourth of July discount last weekend – for anyone stocking their cart at Candice’s Tropic of C brand, that meant 25% off.

A mash-up video posted to the Tropic of C Instagram yesterday showed Candice and main promo face Amelia Hamlin modeling an array of stylish swim pieces from the sustainable brand.

Candice opened with a rear view while in a thong bikini on the beach, showing off her peachy rear before reappearing in a pale blue and stringy two-piece as she faced the camera while on sun-drenched sands.

Fans saw the South African beauty’s rock-hard abs and curvy hips, with a similar deal offered as 21-year-old model Amelia was snapped in a series of skimpy swimwear looks.



“LAST CHANCE” the brand told fans as it offered “25% off sitewide” using the SUMMER25 code at checkout.

Tropic of C, which boasts over 400,000 Instagram followers, is fast growing as a cult brand. The latest brings a high-profile collab as the label joins forces with activewear brand Alo Yoga – Candice is already an Alo Yoga partner. Alo, meanwhile, is fronted by supermodel Kendall Jenner and HBO actress Alexandra Daddario.

Candice Swanepoel has a clear brand vision with swimwear label

Speaking of her mentalities and what she puts into her 2018-founded brand, Candice told Forbes:

“I’m inspired by the concept of ‘powerful femininity’ – I’m gently spoken and quite soft and calm, but I’m also quite powerful, strong, thick-skinned, and resilient.”

“I come from a farm in the middle of nowhere, I’ve gone through a lot to be where I am. But I also think my vision of beauty is when people embrace being feminine and soft. So you see it in the designs, in the shoulders, in the waist, in the high cuts of the suits. There’s a dichotomy in the term ‘powerful femininity’ that has a complexity to it,” she added.

Tropic of C is known for its crochet knits and quality fabrics, plus handcrafted swimwear designs. On June 20, Candice told fans that “the wait is over” as she posed in the Alo x Tropic of C collab merch.