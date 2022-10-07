Candice Swanepoel plays tennis in thigh-skimming shorts

Candice Swanepoel looks incredible posing for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorlwide

Candice Swanepoel has been looking incredible as she shows off her stunning legs in tennis gear.

The Victoria’s Secret model has had an incredible and lengthy career.

Not only has she appeared on a lot of Vogue covers, but she was also one of the top-earning models according to Forbes, ranking at number eight.

Candice took to Instagram to pose in three great outfits, but one really stood out. With angelic eyes and a goddess-like body, the model posed on a tennis court wearing tiny black shorts that adjusted to her body perfectly and made her legs look miles long.

She paired these shorts with a white cropped sweater with black details on the sleeves—a perfect combination for this fall season.

Her blonde hair was tied in a slick ponytail and then braided, and she accessorized with tiny gold earrings.

The model posted more pictures from this shot to her Instagram account, which now has an impressive 18.5 million followers.

Candice Swanepoel looks sporty in red dress for a tennis match

In another picture, she can be seen wearing a sporty red dress that she accessorized with a white bucket hat with two crossed tennis racquets. She matched the blue and white from her hat to her socks and sneakers, adding as well a little touch of red.

Last but not least, she posed wearing a classic pair of black leggings that she paired with a backless long-sleeve top.

Swanepoel captioned this post, “She can beat me, but she cannot beat my outfit.@tropicofc #tropicofcxluisaviaroma.”

Candice Swanepoel and her career

The 33-year-old model was born and raised in South Africa and, at the age of 15, was spotted by a model scout at a flea market.

Ever since then, Swanepoel’s life has changed 180º. In 2010, she became a Victoria’s Secret model and also modeled for the Kardashian’s swimwear line. Three years later she was chosen to wear the iconic Fantasy Bra for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show, which was worth 10 million dollars.

But being a model can be more challenging than it looks. They need to maintain a healthy diet and exercise consistently.

In an interview with Vogue, the model explained how she keeps that runway body throughout the whole year by saying, “I lead a really balanced lifestyle. It is important to eat healthy but also allow yourself to indulge a bit. I am also incredibly active and I enjoy working out.”

Swanepoel also mentioned she likes to use coconut oil as a hair and skin mask when the shows were approaching to make sure her skin looked its best.