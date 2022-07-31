Candice Swanepoel offers rear view in string bikini

Candice Swanepoel close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ StarMaxWorldwide

Candice Swanepoel is flaunting her sensational bikini body as she reminds fans that modeling clothing isn’t her only gig.

The 33-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel is now running an empire via her Tropic of C swimwear line, and the weekend has brought fresh photos promoting the sustainable label.

Posting to its Instagram stories today, Tropic of C shared a photo of its CEO modeling a tiny blue bikini, with the rear view shot big-time showing off Candice’s gym-honed rear.

Posing from a beach and overlooking lapping waves, the South African beauty highlighted her catwalk queen body in the thong two-piece, also drawing attention to her slender back via the swimwear’s backless finish and criss-cross back ties.

Candice posed with her blonde locks down and wet, ushering major summer beach vibes and swinging a hip a little to showcase her toned thighs better.

No caption was offered.

Candice Swanepoel poses in a bikini. Pic credit: @tropicofc/Instagram

Candice is followed by over 17 million on Instagram. Her brand, meanwhile, has over 400,000 fans subscribed. The feed regularly showcases her, plus Tropic of C’s main promo face, model Amelia Hamlin.

Candice Swanepoel reveals diet behind model body

Candice eats right and works out, although chances are her good genes contribute to her slender figure.

“My breakfast varies depending on my mood,” she told The Cut, adding: “I do a nice beauty smoothie. It contains coconut oil, flaxseed oil, banana, protein, some kind of antioxidant fruit like blueberries or strawberries, or some nut butter. I discovered it from doing research; I like to be on beauty blogs. I’ve always loved nutrition and because I’ve worked out for so many years, I’ve figured out what’s best for my body and keeping my energy up. It’s evolved from that.”

“I don’t like restrict myself from certain foods that I want, or kill myself at the gym. It’s really what’s comfortable for my body at the time and what’s best at that moment,” the mom of two continued.

Candice Swanepoel’s brand joins forces with Alo Yoga

Everyone loves a collab these days. Candice has proven her savvy business brains in 2022 as Tropic of C collaborates with activewear brand Alo Yoga, and it all adds up. Candice is herself an ambassador for the popular brand adored by model Hailey Bieber.

Hailey follows TofC’s Instagram, as do supermodel Gigi Hadid, actress Sofia Vergara, reality star Lisa Rinna, and gymnast Nastia Liukin.