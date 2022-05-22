Candice Swanepoel offers rear view in bikini

Candice Swanepoel close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Carrie-Nelson

Candice Swanepoel is offering a cheeky view as she promotes the bikini line she owns. The South African supermodel, 33, has built up a cult following thanks to her popular Tropic of C swimwear line, and its 450,000+ Instagram followers have been getting new content.

A photo shared ahead of the weekend showed the blonde modeling her own merch, and with a shadow-effect edit, fans got her three times over.

Candice Swanepoel models own bikini line

Going edgy, the photo showed Candice standing legs wide apart at the edge of a sandy beach.

Overlooking ocean horizons, the former Victoria’s Secret face flaunted her pert rear and endlessly-long legs in a black thong bikini, one boasting a backless halter finish plus string ties at the top.

Candice gazed sideways while donning dark shades, also wearing her long blonde locks damp, down, and swept over her left shoulder.

The bombshell’s golden tan and toned back were definitely on show, and she reappeared twice amid the original image – one version added a red tint via editing.

"Meet GIA, our NEW triangle top with u-wire connection in front, made from our sustainable compression fabric. pair with our NEW gia bottom. tap the pic to shop," a caption read. Tropic of C is attracting shoppers thanks to its cute designs and eco-friendly manufacturing process. The brand has also enlisted a celebrity face, with 2022 seeing model and daughter to Lisa Rinna, Amelia Hamlin promoting the swimwear.

Candice Swanepoel talks love of designing clothing

Candice is clearly loving the designing side of things, this after years of being on the other side as a runway model. “I love the creative aspect, the art direction, dreaming up the shoots — the story of the girl, the coloring, the editing, the whole photography side,” she told Fashionista. “I really get to use that as a creative outlet.”

“I love that I can do it in my way and have it be so me. As a model, you have to be a chameleon, and it’s nice to be in control of the art direction and involved in every aspect of the business,” she added.

Candice was Forbes’ 8th top-earning model back in 2016. Her Instagram is followed by over 17 million, with celebrity followers including models Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, actress Sofia Vergara, plus Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin. Candice is also an Alo Yoga partner.