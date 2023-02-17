Candice Swanepoel models stunning green Tropic of C bikini

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel showed her chiseled physique in a gorgeous bikini.

The 34-year-old model, who recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of her swimwear company Tropic Of C, wore another swimsuit from her brand.

In the photo, Candice put on a stylish green bikini with a circular interlocked design at the chest. She had her blonde locks pulled back with a middle part.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posed with one foot behind her calf and one hand by her waist as she flashed a soft smile.

She accessorized the look with a thin gold necklace and matching hoop earrings that stood out. Candice also added a low-hanging handbag that matched the bikini.

The model is wearing the new mia set from her brand in the photo.

the caption of the photo read, “it’s a natural mystic. a deep dive into the emerald green brazilian coast that inspired our newest shade. your next adventure awaits in the mia set.”

The sustainable swimwear brand shared a close-up of the stylish bikini with a description.

It read, “introducing the mia set in our new spring hue. the full set features our mia top + bottom + skirt. available now.”

How Candice Swanepoel got ready for the Victoria’s Secret runway

The South African model opened up about her diet and workout routine while working for Victoria’s Secret.

In an interview with E!, she opened up about how she prepared for the runway.

Swanepoel said she exercised three to four times per week, and her workout regimen included ankle weights and squats.

She told the outlet that parenting is a workout in itself, saying, “just taking care of two kids will get you in shape real quick.”

As for her diet, Swanepoel generally eats a healthy diet and increases her protein intake when preparing for shows.

In addition, she told The Cut that she sometimes has a healthy smoothie for breakfast with fruits, protein, and nut butter. She also practices yoga mixed in with Pilates and resistance exercise.

Candice Swanepoel models new swimsuits from Tropic of C in Brazil

Candice took a photo shoot in Brazil to model a bikini set from her brand.

When launching the brand, Candice told Forbes that her brand is focused on sustainability and aims to make it a lifestyle.

She also spoke about being inspired by her native continent of Africa and growing up in South Africa surrounded by nature.

Candice revealed that the company was born as her creative outlet to explore her passion.