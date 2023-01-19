Candice Swanepoel models her swimwear while floating in the ocean

The world simply wasn’t ready for Candice Swanepoel’s most recent swimwear shoot, as she showed off her flawless figure, head to perfectly manicured toe.

The 34-year-old model and philanthropist floated flat on her back in the ocean, modeling a soft blue bikini from her brand Tropic Of C.

Her sculpted physique looked positively exquisite, especially her toned tummy peeking out from beneath the water.

Equally stunning was her complexion, which appeared to have caught the golden hour glow as it shimmered against her deep blue-green surroundings.

Set to the tune Like a Tattoo by British singer Sade, Candice maintained her model composure and seemed virtually unphased by the waves as they gently passed over her body.

Candice hails from South Africa and quickly became a global icon in the modeling world, ranking eighth on Forbes’ highest-paid models list in 2016.

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Candice Swanepoel danced in sheer white minidress

Proving that she looks stunning whether posing in or out of the water, Candice danced her way into 2023 wearing a see-through white dress with lacy bell sleeves that left little to the imagination.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked ethereal as she posed before a body of water, the setting sun illuminating her fit frame.

Candice looked free as a bird, twirling in circles with her natural blonde locks following in the rhythm of her movement.

She captioned the whimsical snaps with a wish for the upcoming year, “thе greatest blessing we have is in the gift of being alive. May 2023 be a blessed year for us all 🌱🌞🦋.”

Candice Swanepoel stunned in one-piece to promote Tropic Of C and Costa Brazil

It’s no secret that Candice founded her own eco-lifestyle brand, Tropic Of C, in 2018, and she continues to promote the line on her social media page.

The blonde-haired, blue-eyed beauty recently shared a jaw-dropping photo in a black one-piece swimsuit highlighting her enviable curves.

She heightened the beachy look with a moon and sun pendant necklace stack, her long tresses swept down her back to keep the focus on her smoldering gaze.

Beyond highlighting the swimsuit, Candice also posted to bring attention to Costa Brazil, a skincare and aroma brand founded by Francisco Costa.

Inspired by both the female form and nature, Tropic Of C seeks to make a positive impact on the environment while empowering women.

On the Tropic Of C website, Candice speaks about the partnerships and programs she’s created to support women worldwide, saying, “From commissioning products from artisan groups in the developing world to our commitment to organizations like mothers2mothers, female empowerment is central to our mission.”