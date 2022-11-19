Candice Swanepoel stunned in a white minidress for a beach shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel proved she’s still high in demand as she modeled a sophisticated sandal for footwear brand Schutz.

The stunning South African model was a sight to behold as she donned a one-shoulder minidress for the beach shoot.

The short dress featured white fringe detailing at the hem, which lay all around the model’s gorgeous pins as she sat in the sand.

Candice’s skin glowed as beams from the sunlight illuminated her body, showing off an epic sun-kissed complexion.

She rested a hand on her thigh and pushed her body forward, showcasing a sculpted shoulder.

Her blonde beachy waves were pushed over to her left side, partially covering one-half of her face.

The stunning 34-year-old was modeling a sandal constructed with a golden metallic material that was braided together to form multiple straps that wrapped around her foot and ankle.

The model accessorized the beachy fit with a number of beaded necklaces of varying lengths around her neck and a beaded bracelet that she wore around the bicep of her toned arm.

The post was captioned, “HEADING TO THE BEACH WITH STYLE! ✨”

This is not the first time the model has partnered with the brand, recently sporting a pair of block heel sandals.

In another beachy shoot, Candice wore white crocheted shorts and a crop top to help showcase the shoe, which featured a wavy patterned platform consisting of various blue tones.

The blonde bombshell was promoting their 2023 upcoming summer collection in the post, which she captioned, “Dreaming of a bright and colorful summer with @schutzoficial #schutzhighsummer23.”

Candice Swanepoel partners with Jacquie Aiche to release Tropic of C jewelry line

Candice swapped the runway for a role as business CEO when she launched Tropic of C, her sustainable swimwear line.

Inspired by the nature of her South African homeland, Candice launched her collection back in February 2018. The environmentally friendly swimwear has proved popular as it continues to fly off the shelves.

Now Candice has decided to expand the collection by introducing a jewelry line. She has partnered with LA-based jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche to come up with a line of gorgeous pieces to be worn alongside her swimwear.

The South-African beauty shared a stunning snap as she promoted the new venture whilst wearing one of her very own Tropic of C bikinis. She wore the Praia Top in Espresso, priced at $80, and matching Lo Bottom in Espresso, priced at $85.

Two delicate gold chains grazed her midriff, and a beautiful anklet was placed around her ankle in the outdoor snap, perfectly accessorizing the barely-there two-piece.

Around her stomach, Candice wore the TOC X Jacquie Aiche Orbit Belly Chain, priced at $125, and the TOC X Jacquie Aiche Universe Belly Chain in Gold, priced at $195. She also wore the TOC X Jacquie Aiche Cosmic Anklet in Gold, priced at $125.

All items can be purchased from the Tropic of C website.

She captioned the post, “Excited to announce that @tropicofc and @jacquieaiche collaborated to share the most magical jewelry to pair with our swimwear, I’ve been wearing her jewelry since my twenties and now you can shine in it too! ✨✨✨ Xc #JAxTOC.”

Candice Swanepoel shares hair routine with fans

South-African-born Candice shared earlier this week how to achieve her signature Supermodel Swoop hairstyle.

She revealed she likes a low-maintenance hair routine as she “doesn’t have the patience to do it, that’s the actual truth. “

She used the Alo Clean Shine Shampoo & the Alo Clean Shine Conditioner to wash her hair during her morning shower, which she claimed has a beautiful clean citrus scent.

The model took a Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer to blast her long blonde locks until they were 90% dry. She explained she likes to dry her hair upside-down as it gives her roots a little more “oomph.”

Candice then took a PSXDanielle Large Nylon Round Brush to dry the remainder of her hair and to give the top section plenty of volume.

She blasted the hair upwards with the round brush and then held it in place while the hair cooled so it would retain the curl when she removed the brush.

The blonde beauty repeated the step for the other side of her head, and as if by magic, her Supermodel Swoop style was realized.