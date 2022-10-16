Model Candice Swanepoel pictured at a Victoria’s Secret party in New York City. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Candice Swanepoel goes without a bikini top as she models swimwear for her brand, Tropic of C.

The supermodel has been busy in 2022, from working with Kanye West on his Yeezy Shades campaign to expanding her swimwear line with collaborative efforts.

The South African native looked sensational in an open white shirt and bikini bottoms.

In the photo, Candice is accessorized with a belly chain and necklace from the new collaboration with jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche for the capsule collection, Jacquie Aiche x Tropic of C.

The stunning model put her long blonde hair in a bun as she posed next to a wall for the snap with one hand placed on her cheek.

Candice is toned with a sun-kissed tan for the Tropic of C photoshoot in which she gazes into the camera.

Pic credit: @TropicofC/Instagram

Candice Swanepoel is not playing tennis in a short skirt

In another social media share, Candice stuns in an all-white ensemble composed of a crop top sweater and pleated tennis skirt.

The South African model rocked the high-waisted skirt while hanging out on a tennis court.

She had her hair pulled back in a bun, writing, “Not playin,” in the caption of the IG post.

In the second photo, the 33-year-old model took the skirt off and posed with her forearms on the tennis net with her front turned away from the camera.

The outfit is from her latest collaboration with her brand Tropic of C and Luisa Via Roma.

“just dropped! @tropicofc @luisaviaroma 🎾 #tropicofcxluisaviaroma” she wrote on Instagram.

The tennis-inspired capsule collection has seven items available on the Tropic of C official website.

Candice used her experience as a high-fashion model to create her award-winning, eco-friendly brand.

Candice Swanepoel’s diet and exercise routine

In an interview with The Cut, Candice opened up about her diet and workout routine to maintain her supermodel physique.

She usually starts her day with a healthy smoothie that contains ingredients such as coconut oil, flaxseed oil, banana, protein, fruit, or nut butter. She shared that sometimes she’ll opts for eggs and toast or a grilled cheese sandwich.

For exercise, the former Victoria’s Secret model goes for non-traditional yoga which she explained to the outlet.

“I’ve been doing my own kind of yoga. It’s not traditional yoga, but I put on some music and mix in some Pilates and squat resistance stuff I’ve learned over the years. It’s calm: I can meditate through it and get some flow with some music.”

Swanepoel also revealed that she moved her workouts to nighttime after having a child.