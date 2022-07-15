Candice Swanepoel lowers bikini bottoms on beach

Candice Swanepoel close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel is flaunting her swimsuit body and her business brains as she lowers her bikini bottoms while on the beach.

The 33-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel continues to enjoy immense success via her Tropic of C swimwear line, and new stories on the brand’s Instagram are showing her modeling her merch.

Posting on Thursday and for its 400,000+ followers, Tropic of C shared a series of photos showing both Candice and her brand’s main promo face, model Amelia Hamlin.

Following a shot of Candice in a green bikini and showing her snapped full-length, the brand shared an image again featuring the South African and it was body-only.

Flaunting her chiseled abs, toned legs, and summer-ready tan, Candice posed with both hands placed near her waist as she showed off the Praia top and bottom in Driftwood.

Candice used her hands to gently lower her bottoms, revealing tan lines. The mom of two also drew attention up top, wearing elegant gold chain jewelry to accessorize her swimwear.

Candice Swanepoel stuns in new bikini photo

Fans were, of course, likely encouraged to shop the brand.

Candice joins the rising list of celebrities now retailing swimwear. Fellow supermodel Emily Ratajkowski founded her Inamorata brand in 2017. Meanwhile, fellow former VS face Gigi Hadid is this year collaborating with popular brand Frankie’s Bikinis. Beyond the world of modeling, there are also mogul Kim Kardashian and singer Jessie James Decker selling swimwear.

“It took me a while to find a team because you end up working very closely for a long time — I took a lot of meetings. And when Victoria’s Secret stopped swim, I just went for it,” Candice told Fashionista of her 2018-founded brand.

Candice Swanepoel joins forces with Alo Yoga

“I really focus on the quality of the suits; I didn’t want to create something and just throw it out there. It’s all stuff that I want to wear,” the blonde added.

Candice has now expanded her empire, this as she joins forces with a mega-brand. Tropic of C is now retailing its collab with activewear brand Alo Yoga – Candice is, herself, an ambassador for the label also fronted by model Kendall Jenner. As to making sure her brand is inclusive, Candice has it covered.

“I know there’s different bodies out there, but if the fabric is quality enough and has a good stretch, it can mold to many different shapes,” she told Fashionista.