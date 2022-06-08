Candice Swanepoel loses all her clothes on the beach

Candice Swanepoel close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Candice Swanepoel is flaunting her supermodel figure in the buff for a jaw-dropping shoot. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel made the unusual decision to ditch her swimwear as she promoted her Tropic of C swim brand this week – the post shared to the eco-friendly label’s Instagram was marking World Oceans Day.

Stunning in her birthday suit, the South African showcased her curves and muscles, and she likely sold more of her swimwear as a result.

Candice Swanepoel stuns in the nude on sandy beach

Going goddess-like as she lay on sands, Candice posed with wet hair and absolutely no clothes while showing off tan lines and a sizzling set of abs.

The Donna Karan promo face folded one arm as she pressed a hand into wet sands, with the camera taking in her tiny waist, curvy hips, and toned back.

Posing with parted and red-painted lips, the 33-year-old smoldered, with a caption reading:

“Celebrate World Oceans Day with us as we seek to do our part and make our oceans cleaner. Enjoy 25% off sustainable styles, now through 6/13. use code ocean25. Shop now 🌊.” The brand added: “10% of today’s sales will be donated to PARLEY SOUTH AFRICA, an organization tackling ocean pollution.”

In a similar and likewise-nude photo shared shortly before the above one, Candice ensured she and her brand marked the annual calendar date by announcing a new drop.

“Today as we celebrate World Oceans Day, we are excited to announce the arrival of the Guppyfriend Washing Bag, which prevents microplastic pollution by separating plastics when washing clothes made with synthetics. Care for your suits and care for our oceans,” the caption read.

Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear brand hires celebrity face

Tropic of C has hit cult status thanks to gen z’s appreciation of eco-friendly and sustainable practices. The brand boasts over 400,000 Instagram followers and is now also fronted by 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin. The daughter to reality star Lisa Rinna is all over the label’s feed, one also followed by supermodel Hailey Bieber, fellow A-Lister Gigi Hadid, plus Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin.

“I love that I can do it in my way and have it be so me. As a model, you have to be a chameleon, and it’s nice to be in control of the art direction and involved in every aspect of the business,” Candice told Fashionista.