Candice Swanepoel lifts shirt to reveal thong bikini bottoms

Candice Swanepoel lifts her top and shows her abs. Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

South African stunner Candice Swanepoel shared some new beach shots as the buxom blonde posed in the sand and promoted her line.

Her latest swimsuit share is all of the motivation you need to work on your summer body.

The model/mogul often posts photos of her money-making body, which helped make her famous. Candice’s bikini pictures are a win for everyone because her fans get to admire her beauty, and she can promote her line, Tropic of C.

Today’s Sunday motivation featured Candice wearing a thong bikini while she lifted up her shirt playfully.

Candice Swanepoel lifts up her shirt to reveal her thong

Candice Swanepoel posted bikini pictures on the beach, which showed off her curves, abs, and swimsuit line.

She also shared a photo from the chest down as she lifted up her t-shirt and bent her leg to reveal her curvy hips and thong bikini. Candice’s beachy blonde hair was in a bun atop her head, with pieces falling down on the sides of her face.

In another photo, Candice kneeled in the white sand and lifted her shirt to reveal her six-pack abs.

The backdrop was gorgeous with white sandy beaches, crystal blue water, and vibrant blue skies.

She wrote in the caption, “@tropicofc stairway to heaven.”

She shared the photos with her 17.7 million followers on Instagram, many of whom showered her post with likes.

Candice Swanepoel’s diet and favorite food

Candice Swanepoel is known for her taut tummy, ice-blue eyes, and curvy body. The model works out three to five times a week, but she doesn’t starve herself.

Candice said of her dream cheat meal, “I’d have burrata to start, pasta carbonara, and a South African melba pudding to finish.”

Candice switches up her breakfast contents, but she isn’t typically eating donuts. She shared, “My breakfast varies depending on my mood. I do a nice beauty smoothie. It contains coconut oil, flaxseed oil, banana, protein, some kind of antioxidant fruit like blueberries or strawberries, or some nut butter.”

Candice also does her own type of yoga to keep fit. She revealed, “I’ve been doing my own kind of yoga. It’s not traditional yoga, but I put on some music and mix in some Pilates and squat resistance stuff I’ve learned over the years. It’s calm: I can meditate through it and get some flow with some music. It’s a little ritual for me. I do it every time I feel overwhelmed and stressed — I try at least twice a week.”

While Candice’s diet likely helps, one cannot discount her genetic blessings.