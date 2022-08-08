Candice Swanepoel leaves little to the imagination in see-through backless mini dress

Candice Swanepoel stunned in a backless see-through mini dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Candice Swanepoel is enjoying an Italian vacation and wearing some sizzling ensembles to match the soaring temperatures.

The former Victoria’s Secret model wore very little clothing over the weekend to deal with the heat wave, donning a backless mini dress as she stepped out for pizza.

Candice wore a mint green see-through dress that hugged her curves and showed off her toned back. The see-through material showed her black bikini underneath.

Candice threw her hair into a bun and accessorized with green flip-flops and multiple necklaces.

She was seen standing in a restaurant while holding a Coke. In a second photo posted to Instagram Stories, she showed off her long, lean legs as she sat on a bar stool at a counter.

On top of the photo, she wrote, “Wait for your pizza, just make it a vibe.”

Candice Swanepoel has been enjoying a vacation in Italy

The model has been enjoying a trip around Italy, taking in the sights, and spending time on the beach.

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

On July 29, Candice posted a photo from behind as she stared at a mesmerizing view of a beach with clear blue water and mountains.

She wore a black string bikini with oversized blue shorts and a baseball hat, her long blonde tresses hanging down her back.

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

She captioned the photo, “Somewhere salty ☀️ 🌊,” and it received over 94k likes, including from fellow models Bar Refaeli, Gigi Hadid, and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Candice showed off in a leopard print bikini

Just a couple of days later, she shared photos on her Instagram showing the stunning Italian landscape and a clearly relaxing time.

Candice took a picture of her hand reaching up to a clear blue sky, later sharing her foot with a white umbrella under which she was most likely getting a tan.

Later photos showed the founder of Tropic of C in a bucket hat while smiling at the camera, as well as pictures of the enviable landscape that looked like the perfect place for a refreshing dip in the water.

Candice made sure to give followers a view from behind as she sat on the white sand in a leopard print thong bikini, her peachy derriere on display. Her hair was pulled back in a bun, and she smiled as a curious donkey stood next to her.

She captioned the carousel, “Buongiorrrrnooo 💙🚗👙🦑 ☀️,” and it received over 57k likes.