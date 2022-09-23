Candice Swanepoel leans back in a tiny crop top to talk ‘religion, science and streets’

Candice Swanepoel has been philosophizing in a crop top. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Model Candice Swanepoel seems to be feeling a little philosophical these days as she decided to take to social media to talk briefly with her fans on religion, science, and the streets, all while dressed in a tiny crop top.

The 33-year-old South African model has been hitting the headlines recently after rumors emerged that she’d become romantically linked with Kanye West.

However, these rumors haven’t interfered with her strong social media game as she continues to keep her 18.4 million Instagram followers entertained with a wide variety of posts.

Recently Candice took to the platform with a short black and white video. In the clip, the model appeared to be lying back on a sofa while clothed in a tiny crop top and a casual pair of striped pants.

Her accessories included a couple of rings, an understated necklace, and a pair of sunglasses.

Candice looked to the camera and gave a somewhat unusual message, “In religion, we call it spirits; in science, we call it energy, and in the streets, we call it a vibe.”

She concluded with, “all I’m saying is trust it,” and captioned the post, “Religion, science or the streets.”

Candice Swanepoel fans really liked her post

It’s not exactly clear if Candice’s legion of fans agreed with the message, but many certainly showed appreciation for the post, which had picked up nearly 25,000 likes by the time of writing.

In the comments section, fellow model Camila Costa told Candice, “You are the best vibe,” and model Dilone gave her two 100% emojis. Italian fashion photographer Giampaolo Sgura also gave her four fire emojis.

There have been multiple reports this week that Candice is dating former Kim Kardashian husband, rapper Kanye West, but there are also rumors that it might all be a marketing ploy to sell sunglasses.

Is Candice Swanepoel dating Kanye West?

Candice and Ye were first spotted getting flirty with each other at a fashion event in New York, and it was subsequently reported that the model went to the rapper’s hotel room after the event.

Kanye has been sharing pics of Candice on his new Instagram account, and she has tagged him in some of her posts. However, this could simply be down to the fact that the model has been wearing his range of sunglasses.

An insider did tell Page Six that the pair are actually dating but that “it’s not exactly true love.”

However, a source told US Weekly that the dating rumors are all part of a publicity stunt. They explained to the outlet, “[Candice and Kanye] are together for promotional stuff for his Yeezy line. They collaborate well together and bond over fashion.”

The source added, “They are not involved romantically. She’s another one of his muses.”