Candice Swanepoel was all fire in her most recent photoshoot, with glistening skin and a humid environment as she posed in front of what appeared to be the jungle.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has done several recent photoshoots in Colombia, so that’s likely where these photos were taken as well. She looked like an absolute goddess as she stood among the trees peering at the camera intensely.

The blonde bombshell shared two shots in a carousel where she stood in front of the greenery with her arms over her head and one standing straight and looking ahead.

She told followers about the new pieces from her swimwear line Tropic of C, which recently launched new patterns and restocked some of the most popular items.

She wrote, “Lê tigre 🐯 our newest addition to the animal print family, aaand the low rise bottoms you’ve all been asking for 💝🌿🌴 @tropicofc.”

Her makeup was quite heavy for being in the hot forest, with smudged black eyeliner and bronzed cheeks, while her hair was wet and slicked back to reveal a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Candice Swanepoel wore the newest pattern from her swimwear brand Tropic of C

Candice showed off her incredibly toned physique in a maroon and peach-colored striped bikini; the top featured spaghetti straps and the bottoms were simple, with a low-rise look.

Her top was the Equator Top in Le Tigre Coral retailing for $80, and the matching Lo Bottom in Le Tigre Coral, priced at $85.

The new Le Tigre print is a popular new addition to Tropic of C and features on a majority of the best-selling bikinis, including the Praia and the Luna.

The Le Tigre print also comes in two different color patterns: the Tyger Vitamin, which is what Candice wore in her recent photo, and the Tyger Denim, a pink and purple color scheme.

Candice split from her fiance Hermann Nicoli in 2019

Candice has two children to focus on when she’s not busy working, while her dating life is often kept very private.

She dated the father of her children, Hermann Nicoli, for 10 years before the pair got engaged in 2015. However, by 2019 they had quietly called it quits and had unfollowed each other on Instagram sometime before that.

Per Extra, Candice confirmed the split in mid-2019 during an Instagram Q&A, telling followers she was indeed single.

However, it didn’t take her long to return to the dating game, as she allegedly had a brief fling with Kanye West in 2022.

By the middle of that year, she was linked to Spanish actor Andrés Velencoso; though she is so private, there aren’t any details on that relationship.

Regardless of her dating status, the mom of two has been hard at work on her swimwear brand Tropic of C, so fans should keep an eye on her Instagram page for more news about future launches.