It’s no secret that Candice Swanepoel is an absolute goddess, especially with her bombshell persona as a former Victoria’s Secret Angel and her stunning South African beauty.

She’s taken that beauty and channeled it into her social media profiles, where she is the epitome of cool with her artistic model shots that often feature sunsets and nature.

Since leaving Victoria’s Secret, Candice has used her knowledge of lingerie and bikinis to create her own swimwear line, Tropic of C, and often models for the brand herself.

On the website, fans of the model can see her posing in all of the newest looks from the brand while enjoying the humidity of various green landscapes.

In her most recent Instagram Story, Candice did what she does best as she posed in one of the latest patterns from the brand, the Le Tigre Coral print.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wore The C one-piece swimsuit, which costs $170 and comes with spaghetti straps and a higher cut around the hips.

Candice gave off a Parisian chic vibe with her perfectly messy, blonde hair that was parted in the middle, along with light makeup that featured mascara and muted red lipstick.

She held her arms to her chest in a self-hug as she looked over her shoulder while standing in front of the jungle on a Colombian island.

Candice Swanepoel showed off the new Tropic of C swimsuit print. Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Candice Swanepoel founded the swimwear brand Tropic of C

The Le Tigre print, which is new to Tropic of C, is available on almost every best-selling swimsuit on the website and can be bought in two different colors: The Tyger Vitamin and Tyger Denim.

The brand previously launched the sculpting collection, which features one-piece swimsuits as well as bikinis with compression support. The compression material is featured in a bikini that appears to be a strapless top with a strap going across the chest and five different one-piece styles.

The Sculpting Amour in Black Compression features a halter neck string and a very low back and costs $190.

Candice is an ambassador for mothers2mothers

Candice is also an ambassador for the non-profit organization mothers2mothers, which helps to provide healthcare for families in need.

They help within 10 African countries to provide proper care for children and hire HIV-positive health workers called Mentor Mothers.

Several of Candice’s model friends support the non-profit, including Lily Aldridge and Antonia Pruy.

According to the site, “m2m was born at the height of the AIDS emergency to eliminate pediatric HIV with our innovative Mentor Mother Model.”

Candice can relate to other mothers in that she has two children, Anaca and Ariel, which she shares with her former partner Hermann Nicoli.

Keep an eye on Candice’s Instagram for more outfit inspiration and perhaps a discount code for her swimwear brand Tropic of C.