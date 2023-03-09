Candice Swanepoel has been surrounded by women throughout her career. She graced the runway with some of the most beautiful women in the world when she worked as a model at Victoria’s Secret, and now she’s founded a women-led swimwear brand.

The South African beauty celebrated International Women’s Day in style as she promoted Tropic of C while showing off one of the brand’s many gorgeous bikinis.

Candice shared an artistic shot in which she appeared to be part of a collage that included trees, sun drawings, and pink flowers.

She looked as if she was part of a painting in the jungle as she stood regally among nature and promoted her own swimwear like the true entrepreneur that she is.

Candice left her blonde hair falling down her shoulders in beach waves, and it had the natural look of air drying after a dip in the ocean. Her makeup was minimal, with mascara and a nude lip, giving her face a soft, feminine vibe.

The Tropic of C caption was celebrating International Women’s Day in which they paid tribute to the women-led brand, writing, “We are a women led company. By women for women. Inspired by the female form and the many strengths we all hold, our goal is to make women feel confident and empowered.”

Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear brand Tropic of C is having a sale in honor of International Women’s Day

It was really her dark blue bikini that stole the show, though, featuring a simple style with spaghetti straps and strings on the bottoms.

Candice wore the Equator top in Deep Sea, which is part of the new Eco collection and is marked down to $50. She paired it with the matching Praia Bottoms in Deep Sea, which also cost $50 during the sale, marked down from the original $80.

In the caption, Tropic of C told their followers there is a sale going on in honor of the holiday, with a 20% discount using a special code.

Candice appeared as a guest judge on the Netflix series Next in Fashion

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel recently guest-starred on the new Netflix series Next in Fashion, featuring Queer Eye for the Straight Guy’s Tan France and model Gigi Hadid.

Candice offered her opinion on a swimwear challenge, being that she is the founder of her own brand, and sat in the audience to watch the designer’s creations.

In the preview she posted to Instagram, Candice gave her views on a one-piece swimsuit in which the fabric was a little off around the stomach.

She commended the contestants on creating the pieces in such a short amount of time, as the “fit takes time” and so does “perfection.”

Next in Fashion is currently streaming on Netflix.