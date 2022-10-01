Candice Swanepoel in thigh-skimming miniskirt sits in a V

Candice Swanepoel close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Acepixs

Candice Swanepoel is showing off her sensational figure while in a skimpy tennis skirt.

The South African model continues to enjoy immense success via her Tropic of C swimwear line, and it looks like she’s expanding her empire.

Following 2022 news that Tropic of C is joining forces with Alo Yoga, Candice has been showcasing designs from a different collab, and a new snap on the brand’s social media has been promoting it all.

Yesterday, Tropic of C updated its Instagram. The image showed Candice seated on a tennis court in a tennis-ready look.

Placing her legs in a V shape, Candice showcased her killer figure in a tiny white tennis skirt. She paired it with a cropped and lightweight knitted sweater in the same shade, also wearing socks with colorful stripes, plus sneakers.

The mom of two wore her blonde locks tied back and in a braided ponytail, also wearing discreet makeup, plus a red lip.

In a caption, Tropic of C told fans:

“C you on the court. exclusive capsule collection with @luisaviaroma getting served soon. coming 10.04.22.”

Candice Swanepoel debuts new collab with her Tropic of C brand

The Luisa Via Roma website is currently retailing its collection with Tropic of C and tells shoppers:

“TROPIC OF C is a brand with purpose, partnering with like-minded people to make a positive impact on the environment & beyond. this vision is realized through our core values of sustainability, empowerment, community and quality.”

Candice’s brand has risen thanks to its eco-friendly and sustainable practices, largely attracting a gen z audience and also snagging model Amelia Hamlin as a promo face.

Candice Swanepoel all about the ‘quality’ with swim label

Candice, meanwhile, has opened up on her 2018-founded brand.

“I really focus on the quality of the suits; I didn’t want to create something and just throw it out there,” she says. “It’s all stuff that I want to wear. I tend to stick to a certain aesthetic that I like and that I think looks good on the body,” she told Fashionista.

The celebrity swimwear space is getting crowded, though. Also retailing swim pieces is fellow supermodel Emily Ratajkowski via her Inamorata line, plus legendary model Elizabeth Hurley. Reality stars Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also sell swimwear, with model Gigi Hadid this year collaborating with popular brand Frankie’s Bikinis.

Candice is also an Alo Yoga ambassador, plus the face of designer Donna Karan.