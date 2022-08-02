Candice Swanepoel in string bikini shows ‘salty’ side

Candice Swanepoel close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ByronPurvis/Admedia

Candice Swanepoel is showing off her figure as she channels her “salty” side.

The 33-year-old model and swimwear designer updated her Instagram last weekend with beachy shots as she gazed out towards a beachy cove, and it was bikini game strong as she tagged her best-selling Tropic of C brand.

Posting three photos from an undisclosed location, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel sizzled as she flaunted her toned back – while fans didn’t see Candice’s face to begin with, they did see her catwalk queen body.

Candice opted for a black and stringy halterneck bikini top, one she paired with a printed and linen cover-up skirt in purple and pink.

Showing off her slender back and tan, the mom of two added in a black baseball cap, also wearing her blonde locks down and in a beachy-waved finish. A swipe right brought in a real figure showoff as Candice threw up both arms while posing on an abandoned road and in her swimwear, with the closing image showing an idyllic and crystalline water bay with a few swimmers enjoying it.

“Somewhere salty,” Candice captioned her post, adding a sunshine and wave emoji.

Candice is going from strength to strength with Tropic of C, a brand now boasting over 400,000 Instagram followers.

Candice Swanepoel hits gold with sustainable swimwear line

“It started as a creative outlet,” Candice told Forbes. “I love photography and imagery and beauty in general. I had been working and shooting swim for so many years, and as a way of keeping my mind working during photoshoots, I would analyze the product.” She added:

“Sustainability is a key part of my lifestyle. I think coming from Africa and growing up with such a strong level of nature, it’s where I get inspiration.” Gen z seems to be lapping it all up as it starts to shade fast fashion in favor of more eco-friendly brands.

Tropic of C has also secured a celebrity face for its promos – model Amelia Hamlin fronts the label.

Candice Swanepoel’s personality reflected in her swimwear

There’s attention to detail with TofC and in just about every way possible.

“I’m inspired by the concept of ‘powerful femininity’ – I’m gently spoken and quite soft and calm, but I’m also quite powerful, strong, thick-skinned, and resilient,” Candice continued. “I come from a farm in the middle of nowhere, I’ve gone through a lot to be where I am. But I also think my vision of beauty is when people embrace being feminine and soft. So you see it in the designs, in the shoulders, in the waist, in the high cuts of the suits.”