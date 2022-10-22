Candice Swanepoel celebrates her birthday, and friends are praising the South African beauty, sharing her most gorgeous photos and videos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Candice Swanepoel’s beauty echoed through social media yesterday as fans, friends, and colleagues celebrated her birthday.

The Tropic of C founder turned 34 years old, which may be hard to believe, given all that she has accomplished at her young age.

The mother of two re-posted a few birthday tributes, including a video that appeared on her friend’s feed.

The video featuring Candice was particularly mesmerizing, as the gorgeous South African model posed on a beach with the sun adding to her natural glow.

The captivating video appeared on the Instagram of Jerome Duran, Candice’s longtime friend and photographer. Jerome worked for quite a while with Victoria’s Secret, and he and Candice also made a lot of magic together.

Accordingly, Jerome’s birthday tribute wasn’t much of a surprise, given his close working relationship with the supermodel.

Candice Swanepoel celebrates birthday in swimsuit

The video featured Candice wearing a swimsuit that perfectly matched her skin tone, giving her the illusion of being nude.

Candice gazed at the camera as she posed on her tummy on a white sand beach. She placed one hand in front of her and the other under her chin as she struck some poses. The sun shined behind Candice, adding to the vibe of the video.

Candice’s long blonde locks cascaded down her back, with the sunlight touching the ends. The former Victoria’s Secret model crossed her legs behind her with her lengthy legs and pointed toes sitting atop the sand.

The Tropic of C bikini founder arched her back, exaggerating her famous curves as she soaked up the sun and worked her angles.

Candice has a famous face, but she has kept her personal life out of the headlines.

Candice Swanepoel keeps personal life private

Sources recently linked her with her Yeezy boss, Kanye West, but that turned out to be a false alarm.

Long before Ye rumors, Candice dated partner Hermann Nicoli for nearly a decade, and the two welcomed back-to-back sons.

Although Candice didn’t give a reason for her eventual split from the Brazilian model, she did speak about her post-baby body.

Candice told People, “I was actually surprised how quickly the body can go back. Definitely at the three- or four-month mark, I was like, ‘Oh, is it ever going back?’ But I was just thinking of taking care of the baby. Breastfeeding also helps.”

Candice also marveled at the power of being a woman.

She said, “We’re amazing creatures.”

Indeed, she is.