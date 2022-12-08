Candice Swanepoel looked gorgeous as she represented her own swimwear line, Tropic of C, while rocking a black bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/GTCRFOTO

Candice Swanepoel has long been one of the most recognizable names in the industry, and she hopes to translate her fashion fame into a thriving swimwear line.

Candice has served as the face of her swimsuit line Tropic of C — unsurprising considering her roots as a model for Victoria’s Secret.

Her latest share was no exception, as Candice took to Instagram to share some stunning images of herself wearing one of her designs from Tropic of C.

She posted three images from a recent photoshoot for her company as she soaked up the sun and frolicked in a field.

In the pictures, Candice rocked a black bikini, surrounded by beautiful purple flowers, and looked absolutely stunning.

The South African native’s looks were undeniable, and her body was the epitome of summer body goals.

Candice Swanepoel in black bikini strikes a pose for Tropic of C

Candice glowed under the sun in a black two-piece with a flattering high-waisted bottom and a sporty crisscross-strapped top. The design was minimalist and elegant, with a touch of sophistication.

Candice wore the high Cs top in black terra, which retails for $85. She paired the top with the curve bottom in black terra which retails for $80.

The model accessorized her look with minimal jewelry, rocking a few rings and letting the swimwear take center stage.

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Her blonde tresses were slicked back and straight, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

The combination of the black bikini and the soft, romantic lavender field created a captivating and visually striking image.

Candice shared a thought-provoking quote as her caption.

Her caption read, “They say lavender softens anxiety, and I wonder whether I can plant a garden so dense in your mind that the knots in your chest unravel and never tighten again. – Jasmin kaur @tropicofc.”

Candice Swanepoel’s Tropic of C swimwear

Candice has graced the covers of countless magazines and walked the runways for some of the world’s most prestigious fashion houses, but her transition to swimwear line-owner was a big change for the model.

Candice launched her own swimwear line, Tropic of C, in 2018, seeking inspiration from her native Africa.

Candice told Forbes about the underlying theme present in her designs. She explained, “Sustainability is a key part of my lifestyle. I think coming from Africa and growing up with such a strong level of nature, it’s where I get inspiration.”

Candice has expressed a desire to fill the gap left by Victoria’s Secret, who left the swimwear industry after being riddled with scandal.

The model certainly has the advantage of her famous face, which she has regularly lent to her brand.