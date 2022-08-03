Candice Swanepoel in bikini with a donkey says ‘hello’

Candice Swanepoel close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Acepixs

Candice Swanepoel is sending fans a big “hello” from Italy as she both flaunts her vacation perks and her bikini body.

The 33-year-old South African beauty this week delighted her 18 million Instagram followers with fresh snaps from her beachy break, with yesterday’s gallery even including a donkey who had joined her on the beach.

Opening with hints of what was to come, Candice shared a photo of her hand up against a semi-cloudy sky and with a cream parasol high above.

Next up came the Tropic of C founder strolling streets as she smiled in a bucket hat and very skimpy top, also brandishing a chic leather-and-gold handbag.

Upping her bikini game in a cheetah-print and string two-piece while seated amid rocky shores, Candice flaunted her supermodel figure in the third slide, one showing her plonked on a white towel and all kitted out for the beach. The star sat cross-legged with a seemingly stray donkey in front of her.

Also shared were beautiful bay views, plus a shot of Candice’s foot raised up towards the sky. Taking to Italian for her caption, Candice wrote: “Buongiorrrrnooo.” The Italian translates to both “hello” and “good day.”

Candice’s vacation comes after a summer of hard work – alongside regular promo for her sustainable swimwear brand, the mom of two has successfully partnered up with activewear brand Alo Yoga for a collab.

Candice Swanepoel lands major colab deal

Alo Yoga, fronted by supermodel Kendall Jenner and actress Alexandra Daddario, already had existing ties to Candice prior to the collab – the blonde is an influencer for the label.

2022 has brought fans a swimwear collab as Tropic of C joins forces with Alo – plenty of photos on both Candice’s Instagram and the Alo one have been promoting the partnership.

“It’s been [in the works] for a couple of years; I was waiting for the right moment,” Candice said of brand during a 2018 press release and amid the company’s launch. “It took me a while to find a team because you end up working very closely for a long time — I took a lot of meetings. And when Victoria’s Secret stopped swim, I just went for it.”

Candice Swanepoel joins celebs retailing swimwear

Continuing, Candice stated: “I really focus on the quality of the suits; I didn’t want to create something and just throw it out there.”

Also retailing swimwear is supermodel Emily Ratajkowski. Moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both have swim lines, with 2022 also bringing a swimwear collab from model Gigi Hadid.