Candice Swanepoel in bikini flaunts thigh gap

Candice Swanepoel close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Candice Swanepoel is highlighting her very slender physique as she models swimwear from her best-selling Tropic of C brand.

The 33-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel has been ushering in new drops via her label just in time for summer heat, and a new photo is showing why she’s in the swimwear business.

Posting to Instagram ahead of the weekend, the South African beauty flaunted her catwalk queen body in the skimpiest of bikinis, drawing attention to both her abs and a bit of a thigh gap.

The photo, shared via IG Stories and for Candice’s 17 million+ followers, showed her in selfie mode and in front of a mirror reflecting a chic outdoor terrace with a bamboo awning and nearby greenery.

Sizzling in a strappy and plum-colored bikini, Candice showed off her super-slim silhouette, posing in shades as she wore the string-tied two-piece, one boasting turquoise accents around the bottoms.

“@tropicofc,” a caption read.

Candice Swanepoel takes a bikini selfie. Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

The leggy snap, which also brought in a cute gold anklet, comes as Candice continues to make headlines for her sustainable swimwear brand. Gen z is lapping up the label that’s planet-friendly, and Candice has even secured a celebrity to front her swimwear. Model Amelia Hamlin, 21, is the face of Tropic of C – both ladies feature regularly on the brand’s social media.

Candice Swanepoel puts her money where her mouth is

Speaking to Fashion Week Daily about production and ensuring her brand is truly eco-friendly, Candice revealed:

“Most of our fabrics used upcycled or regenerated nylon. This means we bring very little virgin nylon, closing the loop by participating in a circular economy. Also our prints are done digitally, drastically reducing water usage and electricity but also waste. In the case of our packaging, we are proud our bags and mailer are made out of bioplastics that are biodegradable and compostable.”

The Donna Karan ambassador added: “Our main labels also use recycled polyester, and our hang tags are made from bamboo, while our envelopes use stone paper. We spent a lot of time on these details, and we do pay a premium, but we know our customer cares and it fulfills the promise we made on our mission as a brand and a team.”

Candice Swanepoel isn’t the only model retailing swimwear

There’s competition, though, and from another supermodel. Also retailing swimwear via her Inamorata empire is model Emily Ratajkowski. Candice, meanwhile, has muscled up with activewear brand Alo Yoga this year, bringing fans a collab.