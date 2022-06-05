Candice Swanepoel in bikini ‘checks all the boxes’

Candice Swanepoel close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Candice Swanepoel is giving her checkered bikini the once-over as she impresses fans in another swimwear look.

The South African model continues to enjoy success via her sustainable Tropic of C swimsuit line, one now boasting a cult following and seemingly able to afford model Amelia Hamlin as a promo face.

Candice Swanepoel checks her bikini in new photo

A new photo shared to Candice’s brand over the weekend showed her amid trees while lifting up her bikini bottoms, and it was a skimpy look as the former Victoria’s Secret Angel sizzled in her stringy bikini.

The photo showed Candice in shade and smiling as she gazed down towards her navel while modeling a brown-and-yellow bikini in fun check prints.

Approaching dental floss levels in her minuscule two-piece, Candice showed off her ripped abs and curvy hips, also wearing her blonde locks slicked back and wet, plus a pair of statement shades atop her head.

“Checking all the boxes. tap the pic to shop our praia top in sunshine check + praia bottom in sunshine check,” a caption read.

Candice regularly features on her brand’s Instagram – the account boasts over 450,000 Instagram followers. Candice launched her label back in 2018, just as gen z was beginning to embrace its love of eco-friendly practices.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“The brand keeps evolving, and it’s so rewarding to see that every day we reach more women in all corners of the world. We have a solid swimwear presence and have connected with customers via some of our best sellers, like the Mama Africa collection or the C Collection, while introducing new fashion styles and diversifying our offerings,” she told Fashion Week Daily.

Candice Swanepoel has her eye on the planet

“I really wanted to create a brand that was conscious of its impact on the planet and use new innovations to create products that continually aim to reduce the environmental impact of our production through ongoing sustainable fabric development and refining our manufacturing processes,” the 33-year-old added.

Candice is followed by over 17 million on Instagram, where her bio introduces her as a Mothers2Mothers ambassador and a promo face for popular activewear brand Alo Yoga – the clothing label is also fronted by supermodel Kendall Jenner and actress Alexandra Daddario.

Candice juggles her career alongside motherhood, this as she raises her kids Ariel and Anaca. She continues to work with Victoria’s Secret, a brand she’s been endorsing since 2010.