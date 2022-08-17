Candice Swanepoel in bathroom bikini shows supermodel body

Candice Swanepoel close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/Admedia

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel is showing off her figure and merch as she goes #bikini from her bathroom.

The swimwear designer, 33, continues to enjoy immense success via her Tropic of C brand. The sustainable label just launched on TikTok, where videos have featured Candice in swimwear and the brand’s main promo face, model Amelia Hamlin.

Showing off her sizzling body in a skimpy two-piece and letting fans know it was a “little black bikini,” Candice shared the repost from her own TikTok.

Footage showed the Alo Yoga partner in a black bikini as she posed from a luxurious statement shower with wall-to-wall marbles.

Posing in a baseball cap for a low-key finish and adding rap music, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel angled her hips a little to show off her high-cut swimwear, revealing getting a little cheeky as she toyed with her blonde locks.

A caption told fans, “Little black bikini. @candiceswanepoelofficial #sustainableswimwear #ecofriendly #fyp #ReTokforNature #summer #foryou.”

Candice continues to turn heads despite her runway days being over. These days, the famous swimsuit body tops up the model’s bank balance as Tropic of C goes from strength to strength. Like fellow supermodel Emily Ratajkowski‘s Inamorata line, TofC has hit cult status.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Candice Swanepoel feeds her figure with healthy stuff

Media outlets continue to wait in line for a chance to find out what Candice eats. Turns out, it’s healthy stuff.

Speaking to The Cut, she revealed coffee or shower “resets” the star in the morning, after which “breakfast varies depending on my mood. I do a nice beauty smoothie. It contains coconut oil, flaxseed oil, banana, protein, some kind of antioxidant fruit like blueberries or strawberries, or some nut butter.”

Candice added, “I discovered it from doing research; I like to be on beauty blogs. I’ve always loved nutrition and because I’ve worked out for so many years, I’ve figured out what’s best for my body and keeping my energy up. It’s evolved from that.”

Candice Swanepoel all over the internet with her designs

The South African beauty further dished, “Having a balanced lifestyle between personal and work. It’s being happy and healthy.”

With an IG account for herself and her brand – plus the same on TikTok – Candice is now spread across four accounts that largely offer her in her stylish swim designs. Also retailing swimwear are moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.