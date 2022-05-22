Candice Swanepoel in a tiny string bikini for beach play

Candice Swanepoel at the Empire State building. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Candice Swanepoel stuns in a tiny bikini in a series of photos.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel proved that she still has her stunning runway physique as she showed plenty of skin in the beach photoshoot.

The mother of two recently shared a topless throwback photo of when she was sporting a baby bump.

Candice Swanepoel models a tiny black bikini from her swimwear brand

Candice shared a series of photos with her Instagram followers in which she modeled a tiny black bikini.

She captioned the IG post with six photos with the following:

“I’d like you to meet Gia…She’s new and really saucy😈 @tropicofc #gia.”

The top model struck several poses in the string bikini that has an elegant design.

The bikini set, which retails at $220, has a u-wire connection in front, a hook and eye closure in the back, and ties around the neck with thin sultry straps.

She is accessorized with dark sunglasses and a gold necklace, bracelet, and hoop earrings.

The South African model is best known for working as a Victoria’s Secret Angel and was named the cover model of the coveted Victoria’s Secret Swim Catalogue in 2013.

She became one of the highest-earning international models working for big fashion houses such as Oscar De La Renta, Givenchy, Chanel, Off-White, Tommy Hilfiger, and Ralph Lauren.

On the website for her bikini brand, Tropic of C describes itself as an eco-friendly brand adding: “Nature is our ultimate muse creating our distinct approach to color, texture, and pattern; each piece is crafted with love and respect for the planet,” it reads, continuing:

“TROPIC OF C is a brand with purpose, partnering with like-minded people to make a positive impact on the environment & beyond. this vision is realized through our core values of sustainability, empowerment, community, and quality.”

Candice Swanepoel shares a sweet Mother’s Day post

Candice shares two children with her ex-fiance Hermann Nicoli — the pair reportedly split in 2018.

On Mother’s Day, the model revealed that she uses mothers day to take some time for herself and her two kids:

“This Mother’s Day, I’m taking the time to be with my children and to indulge in some much deserved self care…I’m so happy that @kendrascott is declaring Mother’s Day an annual corporate holiday! giving their employees the Monday after Mother’s Day off to spend more time with their loved ones.💕👩‍👦‍👦#kendrascottpartner”

A few weeks prior, she shared an adorable video with her son on Instagram.

Candice Swanepoel was recently linked to Spanish actor Andrés Velencoso.