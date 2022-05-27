Candice Swanepoel in a tiny red dress sets pulses racing

Candice Swanepoel in a red dress. Pic credit: @CandiceSwanepoel/Instagram

Candice Swanepoel looked radiant in a red cutout gown for the red carpet of the amFAR charity Gala. The red dress offered a peek at Candice’s chest as well as her toned thighs as the custom piece hugged all the right curves.

The gala was held during the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, which ends tomorrow. The purpose of the gala was to raise money for AIDS research.

Many celebs lent their bodies and beauty to the event; other notable names at the event include Vanessa Hudgens, Winnie Harlow, and Joan Smalls. The Tropic of C swimsuit founder showed off her famous bikini body and posed with friends for a good cause.

Candice was not the only lady in red at the amFAR event. Actress Nina Dobrev also opted for a red cutout dress.

Candice Swanepoel stuns in a red cutout gown

Candice Swanepoel put her toned body to work as she stunned in a red gown for a good cause. Candice wore a custom dress from Boss by Hugo Boss, along with model Stella Maxwell who also wore a piece by the brand.

Candice’s dress was strapless and showed off her long, lean arms. The asymmetrical gown also featured a thigh-high slit to reveal her toned legs.

Candice wore matching red lipstick as the model wore otherwise light makeup. Her bright blue eyes popped against the red lipstick and her blonde hair was in a sleek bun.

Candice completed her elegant look with strappy red heels, which elevated her already tall frame.

Candice Swanepoel has a bikini line called Tropic of C

Many celebrities have swimsuit lines, but Candice’s bathing suit line is eco-friendly. Of course, Candice’s perfect figure and practice modeling was a good launching point for a swimwear line, but the supermodel took her brand to the next level. The sustainable brand has rave reviews from fans and fellow celebrities.

Candice spoke about her brand and discussed what makes her line different from others.

Candice said of the line, “It started as a creative outlet. I love photography and imagery and beauty in general. I had been working and shooting swim for so many years, and as a way of keeping my mind working during photoshoots, I would analyze the product.”

She continued, “Sustainability is a key part of my lifestyle. I think coming from Africa and growing up with such a strong level of nature, it’s where I get inspiration.”

She started the line with a former Victoria’s Secret executive, Daniela Manfredi, and began the endeavor when the lingerie company temporarily stopped putting out swimwear.

Now, Tropic of C features Amelia Hamlin and Samile as models for the brand.