Candice Swanepoel has an enviable bikini body, and while she is best known for her time on the Victoria’s Secret runway, she’s now channeled her knowledge of swimwear into a brand of her own.

The South African bombshell launched Tropic of C in 2018, and the brand has been going strong ever since. Of course, having a name like hers attached to the brand definitely helps.

Not only does she use her name for recognition, but Candice also models for the brand most of the time, especially on social media.

She recently enjoyed a laugh as she modeled the newest Tropic of C black and white prints, showing off her toned physique while playing with a hose.

She sprayed water around and became soaking wet for the shoot while joking around and having a great time.

Candice wore the Praia top in black and white stripes, which features a simple string design and costs $80. The matching Praia bottoms in black and white stripes cost $70 and also have a simple string design on the sides.

The Praia top and bottoms come in 14 colors and patterns, including Mama Africa and Mystic Green.

Candice Swanepoel showed off her bikini body in the newest Tropic of C pattern. Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear brand Tropic of C collaborated with Costa Brazil

Tropic of C also offers several clothing and accessories and recently collaborated with the skincare brand Costa Brazil.

The TOC X Costa Brazil collaboration features Sun Oil and Moon Oil in travel-size containers and a beautiful white bag to bring with you on vacation.

According to TOC, the oils “contain a nutrient-rich complex that enhances your natural radiance, softens fine lines, enhances the appearance of firmness, and restores moisture.” The kit costs $95.

Along with the collaboration, Candice modeled the white string Praia bikini top and bottoms on Instagram with the oils to give followers an idea of the perfect kit they could take on a tropical getaway.

She was seen wading through the ocean water as she carried the white bag of Costa Brazil products looking like an absolute goddess in paradise.

Tropic of C previously collaborated with the jewelry brand Jacquie Aiche

Tropic of C’s other collaboration was with the jewelry brand Jacquie Aiche.

The brands collaborated to create jewelry for bikinis, including belly chains and anklets. The delicate gold pieces look absolutely stunning with string bikinis and add a little extra something to an otherwise simple swimsuit.

The TOC X Jacquie Aiche Libra Body Chain in Gold features an X shape at the chest in the middle and goes all the way down to the stomach. It costs $195. However, there are other belly chains available for $95.

Keep an eye on Candice’s Instagram and Tropic of C for more future collaborations.