Candice Swanepoel handles her bikini in the bushes

Candice Swanepoel close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel is getting hands-on with her stringy bikini from the bushes. The 33-year-old South African sensation has just gone brand ambassador for her sustainable swimwear label Tropic of C, and a new video is showing she’s the perfect spokesperson.

The philanthropist and former Victoria’s Secret model has also enlisted model Amelia Gray to front her brand.

Candice Swanepoel knows creative swimwear

The video shared to Tropic of C’s Instagram showed Candice demonstrating a multi-functional two-piece that can seemingly be worn many ways.

Filmed in the shade and by leafy bushes, the SKIMS promo face showed off her jaw-dropping figure in a red, green, and purple two-piece. Going super-tiny as the banded number afforded a monokini finish, Candice was seen in strapless mode to begin with.

The catwalk queen then showed how undoing her purple bust ties could fashion the bikini top into a different setup – she wound up with two string ties around her neck, plus tucked-in ones near her waist. Swanepoel also donned a belly chain, proving the trend kicked off by Kylie Jenner is alive and well.

“How we do it. our keyhole halter style top in a pieced patchwork fabric. can be worn 2 ways: crisscrossed at the neck and under the bust, or strapless and tied at the front. pair it with our luna bottom,” Tropic of C wrote.

In 2018, Candice opened up on her decision to launch a sustainable swimwear brand. “It’s been [in the works] for a couple of years; I was waiting for the right moment,” she stated, per Fashionista. “It took me a while to find a team because you end up working very closely for a long time — I took a lot of meetings. And when Victoria’s Secret stopped swim, I just went for it.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Candice Swanepoel focuses on what flatters

The bikini bombshell continued: “It’s all stuff that I want to wear. I tend to stick to a certain aesthetic that I like and that I think looks good on the body. A lot of the pieces are high-cut — the necklines are very flattering — and there’s a little bit of ballet inspiration, as well.”

Candice now models for SKIMS, a brand also retailing swimwear via the 2022 launch of SKIMS Swim. Mogul Kim Kardashian has also enlisted the help of stars including model Kate Moss and actress Megan Fox to promote her 2019-launched brand.