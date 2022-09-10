Candice Swanepoel goes topless with a pair of Yeezy shades

Candice Swanepoel goes topless for fashion as she poses for Kanye West’s Yeezy line. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/AcePictures

Candice Swanepoel ditched her top and let her shades take centerstage in a new photo for Kanye West’s clothing line, Yeezy.

Candice is keeping it in the family– she recently reunited with other Victoria’s Secret Angels to film a SKIMS campaign with Kim Kardashian.

The South African stunner rocked the iconic Yeezy shades and hugged her chest in the futuristic shot shared with her 18.2 million Instagram followers.

Candice arched her back to the side and showed her killer oblique muscles in the photo.

Candice’s hair was in a sleek braid, and her lips were slightly parted. She posed in front of a gray background, and the photo featured cool tones.

Candice let the photo do the talking as she opted to go caption-free. She tagged the Yeezy IG page and artist Nick Wright in the post.

Candice Swanepoel and Tropic of C teamed up with Alo

When Candice isn’t modeling for Yeezy, you can find her working on Tropic of C, her sustainable swimwear collection.

This summer, Candice and Tropic of C collaborated with Alo sportswear. The partnership was a good fit for the mother of two, who cites Pilates and yoga as secrets to her toned physique. Candice created a series of videos with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak.

Together, the two fitness enthusiasts shared their workout secrets with videos for fans eager to get in shape.

The workout videos featured different difficulty levels so that viewers could choose the content appropriate for their skill level.

Candice Swanepoel was one of many to leave New York during the pandemic

According to the New York Times, 300,000 residents of New York departed the city during the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many chose not to return.

Candice was one of those who left the Big Apple, after living there for nearly 15 years. She told Fashion Week Daily about her big move.

Candice said, “I loved living in New York; I lived there for almost 14 years, so I really got the best out of it, but being able to swim in the ocean year-round is a huge plus for me.”

She continued, “I thrive in a tropical place! It’s also somewhere I don’t need to wear shoes. Miami is close enough for me to be productive in New York when I need to be. But the main reason I live in Miami is that my children love the open spaces and water. It’s a lovely balance for me.”

Now, Candice lives in Miami and returns to New York when necessary.