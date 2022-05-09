Candice Swanepoel goes topless, bares baby bump in throwbacks

Candice Swanepoel celebrated Mother’s Day in a way only a Victoria’s Secret model could, sharing some sensual snaps to her Instagram Stories as she posed topless while pregnant. ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Candice Swanepoel brought a whole new meaning to celebrating Mother’s Day when she shared some daring snaps to her Instagram page.

The South African 33-year-old mother of two, who is most well-known for her time as a Victoria’s Secret Angel over the last twelve years, took to her social media page yesterday to bring some heat to the holiday.

Baring her body in some sensuous black and white snaps, Candice ensured that fans would take notice of her in the sea of other celebrity posts that were shared on the special day.

Candice went topless in pregnancy throwbacks for Mother’s Day

Candice got the internet talking when she uploaded a series of photos that threw it back to a time when she posed topless during one of her pregnancies.

In the first pic, the model, who has been in the industry since she was 15, could be seen with her blonde hair hanging down with a dramatic side sweep completely covering her right eye while the other gave a fierce gaze at the camera.

Rocking a sparkly choker around her neck, her smoky eye making her facial features really pop, Candice rocked nothing but a flirty, black mini-skirt, some mesh leggings, and above-the-knee boots.

She casually covered her chest area by turning her body to the side, one arm held across her to conceal her sensitive areas while her baby bump pushed outwards.

Photo number two put Candice’s body on full display as she sexily tilted herself at a slight angle while she draped one arm across her breasts as the other arm was cocked on one hip and her back arched in a sexy S shape.

The final snap gave a near-full-frontal view of the stunner’s body as Candice turned more directly to face the lens, covering her chest with both hands, her eyes shut for a seductive look while one leg crossed in front of the other so that her toned silhouette could be seen in all its glory.

Fans were there for Candice’s sizzling topless snaps

Candice captioned her sizzling post with “I am a strong woman. Because a strong woman raised me. Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mothers in my life 🖤 ” before she hashtagged her daughter Ariel, with whom she was expecting at the time of the photo shoot.

Fans had a lot to say about the post, and they eagerly came flying to her comment section to share their thoughts.

“Omg😍😍🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤😮😮” wrote one fan thirstily.

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Others followed up the comment saying “Te amooooo❤️😮😍,” “Stunning 🥰🥰💜😈,” and “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. Happy Mother’s Day goddess ❤️❤️❤️.”

Candice recently enjoyed a modeling gig as the face of the Brazilian fashion brand Lez a Lez, donning some summery attire for the company’s winter 2022 campaign.