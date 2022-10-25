Candice looked amazing in the outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

She’s one of the most famous models in the world.

And Candice Swanepoel showed fans last week that even when she’s off-duty, she’s still serving looks.

The 34-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked incredible as she posed in a crocheted tank top from her brand, Tropic of C.

Shared to the company’s Instagram page, Candice added simple denim bottoms to the stylish outfit.

Piling her blonde locks on top of her head, Candice kept her accessories simple by wearing a pair of gold hoops, as well as a gold body chain that showed off her toned abs.

Set up in 2018, Candice has previously said of starting her clothing business, “Sustainability is a key part of my lifestyle. I think coming from Africa and growing up with such a strong level of nature, it’s where I get inspiration.”

Candice wowed in the top from her company, Tropic of C. Pic credit: @tropicofc/Instagram

Candice Swanepoel celebrates her birthday in Brazil

The clip of Candice came after she celebrated her birthday last week.

Receiving tributes from friends, including model Joan Smalls, the South African born star enjoyed a trip to Moon Valley in Brazil for the occasion.

Sharing a carousel of images from her vacation with her 18.5 million Instagram followers, Candice wrote, “A magical turn around the sun under the most beautiful orange sunset. I’m so grateful for all the love and sweetness I received this past week. My wish this year was to take a moment to disconnect and be in nature to set my intentions, to reflect and relax and that’s exactly what I did. Love to all the sweet souls that made my day/week so special xc.”

Candice Swanepoel dotes on her children

Some more videos from Candice’s relaxing trip included the sweet tribute her friends gave to her in her hotel room.

Paula Bezerra de Mello laid on the cute surprise for her pal, leaving hundreds of pink balloons in the suite, alongside a huge bouquet of flowers.

Candice’s friends laid on a sweet surprise for her birthday. Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

What made the gesture even more special was that tied to each of the ribbons was a special photo memory for Candice — including snaps of her two sons Anaca, 6, and Ariel, 4, who she shares with her ex-fiance, model Hermann Nicoli.

The doting mom clearly has an amazing relationship with her kids, and couldn’t wait to see them upon returning home.

Candice hugged her two kids when she returned home from the trip. Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Sharing a heart-warming image with her fans, Candice told them, “The best part: coming home to them.”