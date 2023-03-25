Candice Swanepoel, former Victoria’s Secret Angel and a South African dream of a model, is all about the light, beachy aesthetic and has taken that and made it into a swimwear empire.

Naturally, the blonde bombshell advertises her brand, Tropic of C, as often as possible. Whenever there is a new bikini, a major sale, or the launch of a new collection, followers will see her decked out in the newest offerings.

In her most recent post, Candice sent temperatures soaring and looked as if she had been on a jungle hike as she shined under the bright sun in a photo that gave major exotic vacation energy.

She was surrounded by palm trees and what appeared to be high humidity as she stared down at the camera with a confident gaze.

Her long blonde hair was slicked back and wet as if she had just taken a refreshing dip in the pool to cool off, but she made it look entirely cooler than most would.

Candice wore a very natural makeup look that gave her a bronzed complexion as well as a high shine lipgloss and highlighter.

Candice Swanepoel showed off the new Tyger print from Tropic of C

Of course, it was her bikini that she wanted followers to notice as part of her Tropic of C promotion, and it emphasized her highly toned physique in a flattering way.

She wore the Mariel Top in Tyger Denim, which costs $150, along with the matching Luna Bottom in Tyger Denim, which costs $100.

The strapless bikini is part of the new Tyger patterns, which come in two different colors: Purple and black and red and black.

Candice Swanepoel showed off the newest Tyger print bikini from Tropic of C. Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Tropic of C recently introduced the new Eco sets which are better for the environment

Also new to Tropic of C are the Terrry Eco Sets, which are made from regenerated nylon called ECONYL®.

Sustainability is highly important to Candice, which she spoke about to The Daily Front Row back in 2021. She told the publication, “When I started it three years ago, I wanted the line to be something I could be proud of from all angles, not just adding to the problem. I want to leave the world a better place, not worse.”

She added, “I feel we need to be an example for our children; everything I do I want them to be proud.”

Candice was pictured in the Tyger Vitamin pattern in a separate post

Candice shot pictures of the new bikinis on Isla Bela just outside of Cartagena, Colombia, which she revealed in a separate Instagram post.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Candice was pictured in the same Mariel Top and Luna Bottom in the Tyger Vitamin pattern, which could be seen up close at the end of the carousel.

She was absolutely glowing as she stood tall in the first picture and later sat on top of several tall rocks, elongating her legs in the most beautiful pose.

She captioned the pictures, “Welcome to the jungle🌱🐆💘.”

Keep an eye on Candice’s Instagram page for more additions to Tropic of C which are surely coming as summer is on its way.