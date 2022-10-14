Candice Swanepoel looks stunning in her brown bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Acepixs

Candice Swanepoel looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the camera in her Tropic of C bikini.

The 33-year-old South African model and philanthropist is quite the head-turner when it comes to the latest fashion and must-have swimwear.

The model has been in the modeling industry for a while now, as she first became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2010.

Candice always modeled with ease and perfection which is why it comes as no surprise that in 2016, she was listed 8th on the Forbes top-earning models list.

However, as of last year, the model left the legendary angels and ventured off to conquer her own goals.

Those goals soon turned into another successful career path as she founded and is now the creative director of the sustainable clothing line Tropic of C.

Candice Swanepoel glistens in her teeny bikini

Candice recently treated her 18.5 million Instagram followers with yet another gorgeous shot of her modeling a bikini from her swimwear collection.

Candice posed casually on a rock as she seductively looked at the camera with her head tilted slightly to the side.

She wore a matching chocolate brown bikini set. The bikini top was a classic spaghetti-string top that was tied around the back of her neck.

The bottoms were also a classic fit and style as they rested perfectly on her hips, accentuating her slender curves.

She modeled in her most natural form as her face was makeup free while her long, brown hair was wet and slicked back behind her shoulders.

Candice then accessorized with a gold belly chain and a matching gold ankle bracelet.

The model elegantly glistened as the sun shined down on her face while the pretty clear blue water was present in the background.

Candice captioned the photo, “Good morning to all my fairies and mermaids.. 🧜🏻‍♀️🧚🏻Excited to announce that @tropicofc and @jacquieaiche collaborated to share the most magical jewelry to pair with our swimwear, I’ve been wearing her jewelry since my twenties and now you can shine in it too! ✨✨✨ Xc #JAxTOC.”

Candice Swanepoel is a fashion icon

It goes without saying that Candice has certainly made quite a name for herself ever since her departure from VS franchise.

Since the model founded her new Tropic of C brand, she has been doing incredibly well as she not only models, but is the creative director.

In another recent Instagram post, the model announced the release of yet another collection called Resort.

The model rocked a stunning black and brown geo pattern set.

The top was a cropped long sleeve, while the bottoms gave a high-waisted feel.

Candice looked directly at the camera as her curly blonde hair flowed naturally in front of her face.

The sunny shot went over incredibly well, as the picture received 35 thousand likes and over 200 comments.