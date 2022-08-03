Candice Swanepoel gives enticing view in leopard print thong bikini

Candice Swanepoel shared an enticing view in a leopard print thong bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Acepixs

Candice Swanepoel has been enjoying an Italian vacation as she lounged by the water in a bikini and soaked up the sun under the clear blue sky.

The former Victoria’s Secret model looked like she was having the time of her life, despite no spaghetti or bruschetta in sight.

Candice shared several shots from the famous summer destination, most likely inducing envy from all who viewed them.

In the first picture on social media, Candice shared a photo of her hand under a white umbrella and blue sky, where she was most likely lying down and getting a tan.

The next photo showed the model close up, the sunlight emphasizing her bright blue eyes. She wore a bucket hat and a backless dress as she looked over her shoulder to look at the camera with a flirty look on her face.

In the third photo, she sat on the beach in a leopard print thong bikini. Her hair was pulled back into a tight bun, and a donkey was hilariously standing over her, perhaps looking for a snack.

Candice Swanepoel wore a leopard print thong bikini on her Italian vacation

The rest of the photos were shots of Italy, and in the last picture, she posted a video from the road, the stunning Italian mountain landscape visible in front of her car.

Her photos received over 51k likes, and she captioned them, “Buongiorrrrnooo 💙🚗👙🦑 ☀️.”

Candice previously shared Instagram shots of her trip just last week, once again showing off the breathtaking views of clear blue water and mountains.

The model was seen standing in front of a beach, turned away from the camera, wearing a string bikini, baggy blue shorts, and a baseball hat with her long, blonde hair cascading down her shoulders.

Candice Swanepoel shared photos from her Italian vacation

In a second photo, Candice stood in the middle of a winding road below a clear blue sky. She put her arms above her head, hands together, and pointed up toward the sun.

She captioned the pictures, “Somewhere salty ☀️ 🌊,” and they received over 94k likes, including from former Victoria’s Secret models Alessandra Ambrosio and Gigi Hadid.

Candice Swanepoel wears her own bikinis

Candice is the founder of the swimsuit label Tropic of C and frequently posts pictures of herself in bikinis for the brand.

In June, Candice shared a provocative photo of herself in a black string bikini for Tropic of C. She was advertising a collaboration between her brand and Alo, a yoga brand.

The caption said, “introducing @alo X @tropicofc swim collab dropping june 20 🌊 #aloxtropicofc.”