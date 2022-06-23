Candice Swanepoel gets wet in bikinis with big announcement

Candice Swanepoel poses close-up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com /Carrie-Nelson

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel got soaking wet in a series of bikinis and swimsuits as she delivered a massive announcement earlier this week.

The 33-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel is currently pulling a bit of a Kim Kardashian as she enjoys immense success with her Tropic of C swimwear line. There’s more than just one name to the brand now also fronted by model Amelia Hamlin.

Candice Swanepoel stuns in swimwear with big announcement

Tropic of C, adored for its eco-friendly practices and sustainable fabrics, has joined forces with activewear brand Alo Yoga for a collab. Unsurprisingly, Candice’s swim label has been busy promoting the new partnership on its Instagram, and one video brought out the CEO.

Candice was filmed in a mash-up of scenes, largely either in the ocean or a swimming pool.

Flaunting her catwalk queen body, Candice stunned as she splashed around and got soaked in a slew of skimpy swim looks from her range – she was seen in a red string bikini while floating on her back, a strappy black one-piece as she exited the ocean, plus a multicolor crochet bikini.

One moment also saw the blonde bronzing her body in a purple halter swim look as she topped up her tan.

“@alo + @tropicofc – a match made in swim heaven 💦 #aloxtropicofC,” a caption read. Candice’s brand is hardly a fledgling one – the TofC Instagram boasts over 400,000 followers.

“I wanted this collection to be about simplicity, elegance and power,” Swanepoel told WWD. “The pieces are simple with unique colors, which I think will stand out on any summer adventure. Each piece is designed to accentuate the female form, so fit has always been a key part of my designs and you can feel it when you put these pieces on.”

Candice Swanepoel aiming for swimwear as streetwear

Continuing on her partnership with Alo, Candice went as far as to suggest she’d love her swimwear to be channeled as a street look.

“We worked with Alo on what their upcoming color stories look like and built a collection that would complement each other. We want the girl to be able to wear the swimwear together with some of the workout pieces or even as streetwear. We then chose some of our most loved styles that are simple and functional for whatever activities our girls are doing, whether it’s on the beach or beyond,” the star added.

Candice is herself an ambassador for Alo Yoga. The brand is also fronted by 26-year-old supermodel Kendall Jenner and 36-year-old actress Alexandra Daddario.