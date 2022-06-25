Candice Swanepoel floats in a skimpy red swimsuit showing her supermodel figure

Candice Swanepoel looked stunning at the 3rd Annual REVOLVE awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Candice Swanepoel stuns in red swimwear flaunting her slender physique.

She recently announced that her swimwear brand, Tropic of C, has partnered with the activewear brand Alo Yoga.

The supermodel has used her talents to promote her brand and her summer collection for a bikini-ready holiday.

Candice Swanepoel floats in a red swimsuit

Candice showed off her toned body in a figure-hugging red swimsuit. She shared the photos with her 17.8 million followers.

The Tropic of C Instagram page shared some more photos of the 33-year-old model wearing the stylish swimsuit.

She previously rocked one of the bikinis from the collaborative fashion line.

“Make a splash this summer in our new collab with @alo. shop our new toc x alo praia top in raisin/papaya chevron and pair it with your favorite bottoms. #aloxtropicofc,” the caption reads.

Candice struck a sultry pose in a bikini top in black terra and matching praia bottoms. She stretched her arms above her head, looking at the camera.

The white chair is half-submerged in a swimming pool as the former Victoria’s Secret model relaxed for the photoshoot.

Candice Swanepoel worked while pregnant

The mother of two gave some insight into how she maintains her supermodel physique after over ten years as a model.

Candice spoke to The Cut about her eating habit and how she chooses her meals.

“Having a balanced lifestyle between personal and work. It’s being happy and healthy. I don’t like restrict myself from certain foods that I want, or kill myself at the gym. It’s really what’s comfortable for my body at the time and what’s best at that moment.”

She also revealed what she likes to eat in the morning.

“My breakfast varies depending on my mood. I do a nice beauty smoothie. It contains coconut oil, flaxseed oil, banana, protein, some kind of antioxidant fruit like blueberries or strawberries, or some nut butter.”

She revealed to InStyle magazine in an interview about her relentless workout ethic.

“I did the Victoria’s Secret show pregnant, I had to workout as much as I could without overdoing it. I would jog on the beach, but now I relax a lot during my pregnancy so it’s more about long walks, swimming something that’s fun.”

Swanepoel shares two sons with former fiance Hermann Nicoli. They split in 2018 and she has recently been linked to Andres Velencoso.

The model keeps her dating life off social media as she is focused on promoting her swimwear brand.