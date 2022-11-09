Candice Swanepoel wears her hair in a slicked bun. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Koffel

Victoria’s Secret might be the reason Candice Swanepoel is as beloved and popular as she is today, but now she has her own brand to worry about.

The stunning model shared a video on TikTok showing off one of the new colors she plans to add to Tropic of C soon enough.

The swimwear line is influenced by nature, inspired by the female form, and specifically meant for people living eco-friendly lifestyles.

Sustainable swimwear is important to consider before the summer season approaches, and Candice is totally on top of things in that regard.

The video she shared not only shows off the new color and design she’s adding to her collection, but also shows off her amazing physique.

Not long before promoting her swimwear line, Candice also posted a TikTok video wearing an exquisite necklace that is worth checking out.

Candice Swanepoel promotes Tropic of C swimwear

Candice pranced around in a lavender-colored swimsuit on TikTok to show potential customers what they’ll be able to purchase from her blossoming line.

The top was strapless and designed with small cups in the front. The bikini bottoms were high-waisted and tall enough to hide her belly button. Her hips and thighs were incredibly easy to see, though.

One of the more special details of the bikini was the dripping gold chain that connected around her neck, between the center of her chest, and around her rib cage.

Candice kept her makeup simple, wore her blonde hair in beachy curls, and only added a couple of rings as accessories. She added a caption that said, “Ohhhww! New colors Dropping Friday!” while shouting out Tropic of C.

Candice Swanepoel looks flawless in a crystal necklace

Candice shared a selfie video of herself wearing a crystal necklace. It seemed that the necklace was made of several rows of clear quartz, a crystal that helps people find mental clarity while gaining a sense of focus.

She wore a white sundress covered in a sparkly pink floral print. The highlights on the shiny pink flowers gave off tones of orange, yellow, brown, and red.

Since the dress was designed with thin spaghetti straps, her upper chest and shoulders were very easy to see. She accessorize with a pair of small gold hoop earrings that looked regal in her ears.

Her makeup looked flawless with eyeliner, lashes, and lipstick. Candice wore her blonde hair pulled back into a messy bun that still looked perfectly chic.