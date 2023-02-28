Candice Swanepoel in a bikini is always a sight to behold, and she has become a household name after gracing the Victoria’s Secret runway with her sensational presence.

Since the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was canceled in 2018, Candice has taken her famous name and channeled it into a successful swimwear line of her own called Tropic of C.

Being that the South African beauty has one of the most stunning bodies in the business, it’s not surprising that she would do most of the modeling for the brand herself.

Candice recently showed off a bikini from the new Tropic of C collection as she enjoyed a soak in the pool with a jungle scene behind her depicting the Brazilian rainforest.

She looked straight out of the wild and in her natural element as she lay down in a pool with her arms up on a wall looking completely relaxed.

She looked off into the distance with her piercing eyes noticeable even from afar and appeared to be contemplating the beauty of nature. Her accessories included a simple pair of gold hoop earrings, and she appeared to be makeup free. Her long blonde hair was soaking wet and pushed off to one side.

The shot was posted to the Tropic of C Instagram page with the caption, “NEW in black and white~ discover our new styles. Live now.”

Candice was wearing the Coco Top in the newest black and white color Flora, and it costs $90, while she also wore the matching Curve Bottoms in the same color, and they cost $85.

Candice Swanepoel previously modeled a black and white Tropic of C bikini

Candice previously shared a sultry shot in which she was seen peeking out from behind a mesh curtain and looking intensely at the camera. It was also taken in a jungle setting, and she wore another bikini from the new black and white collection.

She was seen in The C Bralette in a black and white rib material which costs $85, along with The C Bottoms in the same material costing $80.

Candice wore the Blue Terry bikini from the new Tropic of C Eco Set collection

Tropic of C recently launched the new Eco Set collection with all the bikinis made from ECONYL® or regen®, which are “regenerated fabrics made from post-consumer plastic and waste.”

On top of that, all the bikinis are digitally printed, which reduces water, waste, and the usage of electricity. The bikinis from the collection all cost $100 for a top and bottom set and come in several colors and patterns like leopard print.

The brand shared a video clip of Candice walking in front of a waterfall, looking ethereal with her glowing blonde hair left swaying in the breeze. She wore a blue bikini from the new Eco Set collection in the color Blue Terry.

Keep an eye on the Tropic of C Instagram for new bikini styles and colors that are introduced frequently.