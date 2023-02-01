Candice Swanepoel has proved herself to be the absolute queen of bikinis after taking a new career direction in the form of a swimwear line after the cancellation of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018.

The founder of Tropic of C recently posed in what appeared to be quite the tropical jungle scene as she lay on a wooden dock with a house and several palm trees looming overhead in the background.

She was seen lying down in a red string bikini that also featured strings going across the stomach, accentuating her toned abs.

Her head was thrown back as if she was completely relaxed as her wet hair hung down behind her, and she wore big hoop earrings as her only accessory.

The photo gave off warm, humid vibes, and she looked as if she was about to go jump off a waterfall or take a dip in the ocean.

Candice appeared to be wearing the Equator Top in the color Poppy from her own Tropic of C brand, which costs $80, along with the matching Praia Bottom, also in the color Poppy costing $70.

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Candice Swanepoel’s swimwear brand Tropic of C launched an Eco collection

The swimwear brand recently launched the new Eco collection, which is all swimsuits made sustainably. Per the website, they are “made in ECONYL® or regen®, regenerated fabrics made from post-consumer plastic and waste.”

They currently have a sale going on, and if you buy a matching bikini set with the code ECOSET, you can buy both pieces for $100.

Candice frequently advertises her own Tropic of C brand on her Instagram, and with a bikini body like hers, it’s not surprising she would be the model.

Tropic of C launched a collaboration with Jacquie Aiche jewelry in October

In a post from October, Candice wore a brown bikini, which was the Prai top in the color Espresso, with the matching Lo bottoms also in Espresso.

She was advertising the Tropic of C x Jacquie Aiche collection featuring jewelry made to wear with bathing suits. The collaboration includes delicate gold pieces like anklets and belly chains that add some sparkle to an otherwise simple bikini.

Candice is a big fan of Alo Yoga

Of course, Candice also advertises other brands on her Instagram, including celebrity favorite Alo Yoga.

She was seen in her hotel room after having done a lot of traveling and clearly needed some alone time to meditate and get her mind in order.

She wore a blue-green workout set by Alo that consisted of tight high-waisted leggings and a cropped top.

She captioned the post, “A quick check in with myself amidst a lot of travel…Who else isolates themselves to recharge? ✋🏼 Set by @alo @aloyoga.”

Her video clip received over 47,000 likes, including from her fellow former Victoria’s Secret Angels Alessandra Ambrosio and Doutzen Kroes.