Candice Swanepoel relaxes in a stunning bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Candice Swanepoel shows off her gorgeous figure in a bikini.

The color of the dusty purple bikini complemented the model’s complexion, and the style accentuated her incredible figure and toned body. The top was strapless, and the bottoms were high-rise.

Candice accessorized with a small gold body chain that went around her neck and waist. She also paired the bikini with small silver earrings, and her nails were french manicured.

The 34-year-old model wore her curly and luscious blonde hair down and parted to the side and let her voluminous locks flow over her shoulders. Her makeup was lovely, with glossy lips, rosy cheeks, and long lashes.

Candice posed in the video, which she posted to Instagram on Friday, in a beautiful window. The building she posed in looked amazing, with stone walls and a staircase beneath her.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel’s overall look was beautiful and full of peace. Her caption translated to, “Through the window Pela,” and the post received over 14,000 likes.

Candice Swanepoel promotes jewelry by Jacquie Aiche

Candice posted to Instagram to show that Tropic of C is collaborating with Jacquie Aiche to show the best jewelry to pair with the swimwear.

The model was stunning in a tiny black bikini that showed off her gorgeous figure, which she paired with a silver chain that she wore around her waist. The body jewelry accentuated her slim and toned stomach.

Candice looked absolutely beautiful in the bikini, and was surrounded by a natural landscape that was just as lovely as she was.

The post received over 94,000 likes.

Candice Swanepoel celebrated her birthday

Candice posted a series of photos to her Instagram to celebrate her birthday.

The first of the photos showed a beautiful and glowing sunset over a mountain range, and the star included in her caption, “A magical turn around the sun under the most beautiful orange sunset.”

Candice’s post went on to show the model showing off her flexibility, having a great time with friends, a close up of rocks, and time spent in nature.

In the last photo the model was surrounded by a body of water under a blue sky and surrounded by a cliffside. It seems that Candice appreciates nature as well as the small and lovely parts of her life.

The post received over 38,000 likes.